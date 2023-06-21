2023 Honda Shine launched: 5 things you should know

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recently launched the 2023 Shine 125 in the Indian market. It is one of the most popular commuter motorcycles in India. The Shine 125 is a no-nonsense motorcycle that has proved that it is reliable, fuel-efficient, comfortable and easy to maintain. Because of all these reasons, it is one of the first choices for several people who are looking to upgrade to a 125 cc commuter motorcycle from a 100 cc motorcycle. Here are five things that one should know about the 2023 Honda Shine 125.

2023 Honda Shine 125: BS6 Stage 2 compliant

Honda has made the Shine 125 BS6 Stage 2 compliant. This means that the motorcycle now gets an OBD2 port which can detect the emissions in real-time. Moreover, the Shine 125 can now also run on ethanol-blended fuel up to 20 per cent.

2023 Honda Shine 125: Up to 10-year warranty

The Honda Shine 125 comes with three years of warranty as standard. The customer can get an optional extended warranty of seven years. This means that the Shine 125 gets up to ten years of warranty.

2023 Honda Shine 125: Engine

The manufacturer has not made any changes to the engine of the 2023 Shine 125. It is still a 125 cc PGM-FI engine that gets Enhanced Smart Power or eSP. It produces 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. The engine gets an ACG silent starter system and an external fuel pump to make it easier to service.

2023 Honda Shine 125: Features

In terms of features, the Honda Shine 125 is equipped with alloy wheels and tubeless tyres. There is an analogue speedometer, side-stand cut-off and fuel gauge. There is also a Combi-braking system or CBS on offer which reduces the risk of locking-up one of the wheels. The chain is a sealed unit so that it gets less dirty and requires less maintenance. The lighting elements on the Honda Shine 125 are all halogen units.

Honda Shine 125 in Matte Axis Grey colour scheme.

2023 Honda Shine 125: Variants and price

The Shine 125 is offered in two variants. There is Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹79,800 and ₹83, 800. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

