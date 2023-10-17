HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Honda Shine 125 Sales Cross Over 30 Lakh Units In Western India

Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Gujarat, Maharashtra & Goa

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that the company has achieved a new milestone with over 30 lakh units of the Shine 125 sold in Western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa. The Honda Shine 125 is one of the best-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India and the new sales milestone only solidifies the commuter offering’s popularity in the segment.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Oct 2023, 14:36 PM
Honda Shine 125
The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
Honda says it achieved its first 15 lakh Shine 125 customers in over 11 years since the bike’s launch. The next 15 lakh customers were gained in just 6.5 years, growing two times faster. The company also revealed that Maharashtra remains its biggest market in the western region with over 20 lakh units sold in this state alone.

Also Read : 2023 Honda CB300R launched at 2.4 lakh

Honda SP125 Sports Edition
Honda recently introduced the SP!25 Sports Edition, right in time for the festive season
Speaking on the landmark sales figure, Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, HMSI, said, “The achievement of 30 lakh customers for the Shine series of 125 cc motorcycles showcases the enduring bond between Honda and the people of West who have embraced our motorcycles for their unmatched quality, performance and style. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our loyal customers, dedicated dealers and esteemed partners who have played a pivotal role in reaching this significant milestone. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge, high-quality products, enriching the riding experience of our customers across India."

Honda has further revealed that the Shine 125 and SP125 are the top two selling 125 cc motorcycles in the Western region. HMSI further revealed that the 125 cc bikes command a 57 per cent market share in the region. Every second 125 cc motorcycle sold is a Honda. Furthermore, Honda recently introduced the SP125 Sports Edition for the festive season bringing new styling to the fuel tank, a matte muffler cover, new graphics and vibrant stripes on the body panels and alloy wheels. The new Honda SP125 Sports Edition is available in Decent Blue Metallic and Heavy Grey Metallic colours while retaining the same mechanicals.

First Published Date: 17 Oct 2023, 14:36 PM IST
TAGS: Honda SP125 Honda Shine 125 Honda Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI

