HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Obd2 Compliant 2023 Honda Shine 125 Launched, Gets Up To 10 Year Warranty

OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Shine 125 launched, gets up to 10-year warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Shine 125 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready so the prices have been hiked slightly. It is being offered in two variants- Drum and Disc. They are priced at 79,800 and 83, 800 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The manufacturer is also offering three years of warranty as standard and the customer can extend it up to ten years by taking the seven years of optional extended warranty.

By: Paarth Khatri
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2023, 16:06 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Honda Shine 125 in a Decent Blue Metallic paint scheme.
Honda Shine 125 in a Decent Blue Metallic paint scheme.

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in five colour schemes. There is Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic.

The motorcycle is powered by a BSVI OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI engine that gets Enhanced Smart Power or eSP. It produces 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. Apart from this, the engine gets Friction Reduction technology which essentially has a piston cooling jet to reduce the temperature and friction. The offset cylinder and use of a rocker roller arm reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output but also improves fuel efficiency. Honda is using an external fuel pump which makes maintenance easy and an ACG starter motor for silent start.

Also check these Bikes

Find more Bikes
Honda Shine (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine
₹ 69,018 - 84,311**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Honda Shine 100 (HT Auto photo)
Honda Shine 100
₹64,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Rayzr 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Rayzr 125
₹ 69,860 - 91,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Eeve Xeniaa (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Xeniaa
₹ 69,900 - 73,900**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Yamaha Fascino 125 (HT Auto photo)
Yamaha Fascino 125
₹ 70,000 - 90,000**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Hero Electric Ae-8 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Hero Electric Ae-8
₹70,000* *Expected Price
View Details

Also Read : 2023 Honda Dio H-Smart launched: 5 things you should know

The diamond-type frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic-type rear shock absorbers that get 5-step adjustability. There are 18-inch alloy wheels in the front and rear which are wrapped in 80/100 tubeless tyres. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear.

Features on offer are a Combi-braking system, side-stand cut-off, halogen headlamp, engine kill switch, sealed chain and an analogue speedometer with fuel gauge.

Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.
Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.
Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.
Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.

Honda Shine 125 has a ground clearance of 162 mm and a wheelbase of 1,285 mm. The single-piece seat is quite long as it measures 651 mm and the seat height is 791 mm which should be accessible for most people.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2023, 16:06 PM IST
TAGS: Shine Honda Honda Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Shine 125
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
SOFTSPUN Microfiber Cloth - 4 pcs - 40x40 cms - 340 GSM Grey- Thick Lint & Streak-Free Multipurpose Cloths - Automotive Microfibre Towels for Car Bike Cleaning Polishing Washing & Detailing…
Rs. 269 Rs. 604
Amazon_Logo
19% OFF
Involve Your Senses One Musk Organic Car Perfume, Involve Your Senses Strong Fiber Air Freshener to Freshen'up Your Car - IONE01-40 g,Car Accessories interior car perfumes and fresheners
Rs. 324 Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
69% OFF
pTron Bullet Pro 36W PD Quick Charger, 3 Port Fast Car Charger Adapter - Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets (Black)
Rs. 399 Rs. 1,299
Amazon_Logo
8% OFF
Pidilite WD-40, Multipurpose Car care Spray, 420ml Rust Remover, Lubricant, Stain Remover, Powerful Chimney Cleaner, Degreaser, and Bike Chain Cleaner & Chain Lube (341g)
Rs. 345 Rs. 375
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city