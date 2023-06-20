OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Shine 125 launched, gets up to 10-year warranty

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2023 Shine 125 in the Indian market. The motorcycle is now OBD2 compliant and E20 fuel ready so the prices have been hiked slightly. It is being offered in two variants- Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹79,800 and ₹83, 800 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The manufacturer is also offering three years of warranty as standard and the customer can extend it up to ten years by taking the seven years of optional extended warranty.

The 2023 Honda Shine 125 is offered in five colour schemes. There is Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic and Decent Blue Metallic.

The motorcycle is powered by a BSVI OBD2 compliant 125 cc PGM-FI engine that gets Enhanced Smart Power or eSP. It produces 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The gearbox on duty is a 5-speed unit. Apart from this, the engine gets Friction Reduction technology which essentially has a piston cooling jet to reduce the temperature and friction. The offset cylinder and use of a rocker roller arm reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output but also improves fuel efficiency. Honda is using an external fuel pump which makes maintenance easy and an ACG starter motor for silent start.

The diamond-type frame is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and hydraulic-type rear shock absorbers that get 5-step adjustability. There are 18-inch alloy wheels in the front and rear which are wrapped in 80/100 tubeless tyres. Braking duties are performed by a 240 mm disc or a 130 mm drum in the front and a 130 mm drum at the rear.

Features on offer are a Combi-braking system, side-stand cut-off, halogen headlamp, engine kill switch, sealed chain and an analogue speedometer with fuel gauge.

Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.

Honda Shine 125 has a ground clearance of 162 mm and a wheelbase of 1,285 mm. The single-piece seat is quite long as it measures 651 mm and the seat height is 791 mm which should be accessible for most people.

