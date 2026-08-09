In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion pro
|Radeon
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,740
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|68.21 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|113.2 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS
|8.19 PS PS