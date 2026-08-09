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Hero Passion Pro vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Hero Passion Pro or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Pro Price starts at Rs. 65,740 (last recorded price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Passion Pro engine makes power and torque 9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 9.79 Nm @ 5000 rpm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Hero offers the Passion Pro in 7 colours. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Passion Pro mileage is around 68.21 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Passion Pro vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Passion pro Radeon
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 65,740₹ 55,100
Mileage68.21 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity113.2 cc109 cc
Power9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Passion Pro
Hero Passion Pro
BS6 Drum
₹65,740*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Passion Pro Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10 L10 L
Ground Clearance
180 mm180 mm
Length
2036 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1270 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
117 kg116 kg
Height
1113 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
799 mm-
Width
715 mm705 mm
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider)
28 psi-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
25 psi-
Front Tyre Pressure (Rider)
25 psi-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18,Rear :- 80/100-18Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Tyre Pressure (Rider & Pillion)
32 psi-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Braking (60-0 Kmph)
22.48 mm-
Roll-ons (40-80 kmph)
13.70s-
Acceleration (0-80 Kmph)
14.14s-
Roll-ons (30-70 kmph)
8.63s-
Acceleration (0-60 Kmph)
7.11s-
Quarter Mile
21.77s @ 91.27kmph-
Highway Mileage
70 kmpl-
Acceleration (0-40 Kmph)
3.41s-
Braking (80-0 Kmph)
40.46 mm-
City Mileage
68.21 kmpl-
Top Speed
94.68 kmph-
Max Power
9.15 PS @ 7500 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.89 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Compression Ratio
9.7:1-
Displacement
113 cc109.7 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi-PlateWet, multiple type
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 - strokeSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
Constant Mesh4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
No of Cylinders
1-
Chassis
Diamond-
Body Type
Commuter Bikes-
Body Graphics
YesYes
Rear Suspension
Twin shox5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Front Suspension
Conventional forkTelescopic oil damped
Features
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Real Time Mileage Indicator
Yes-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Console
Analogue and Digital-
Additional Features
AutosailPillion Grabrail With Carrier, Unbreakable Turn Signal Mounting, Full Chrome Metal Exhaust, High Performance Dura Grip Tyres
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Braking Type
Integrated Braking System-
i3s Technology
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Battery Capacity
3 Ah12V / 4 Ah
LED Tail Lights
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Battery Type
Maintenance FreeLead Acid
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
83,02564,536
Ex-Showroom Price
69,47555,100
RTO
5,8583,306
Insurance
5,7876,130
Accessories Charges
1,9050
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7841,387

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