In 2026 TVS Radeon or TVS Sport choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Sport Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Radeon engine makes power and torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm. On the other hand, Sport engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. TVS offers the Sport in 7 colours. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl. The Sport mileage is around 70.0 kmpl.
Radeon vs Sport Comparison