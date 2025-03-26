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Bajaj Platina 110 vs TVS Radeon

In 2026 Bajaj Platina 110 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 110 Price starts at Rs. 69,284 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 110 engine makes power and torque 8.60 PS PS & 9.81 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Platina 110 in 1 colour. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Platina 110 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Platina 110 vs Radeon Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Platina 110 Radeon
BrandBajajTVS
Price₹ 69,284₹ 55,100
Mileage70 kmpl73.68 kmpl
Engine Capacity115.45 cc109 cc
Power8.60 PS PS8.19 PS PS

Filters
Platina 110
Bajaj Platina 110
Drum
₹69,284*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Radeon
TVS Radeon
All Black Edition
₹55,100*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Bajaj Platina 110 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
11 L10 L
Ground Clearance
200 mm180 mm
Length
2006 mm2025 mm
Wheelbase
1255 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
119 kg116 kg
Height
1100 mm1080 mm
Saddle Height
807 mm-
Width
741 mm705 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm, Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-80/100-17Front :-2.75-18, Rear :- 3.00-18
Rear Brake Diameter
110 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
90 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.6 PS @ 7000 rpm8.19 PS @ 7350 rpm
Stroke
58.8 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
9.81 Nm @ 5000 rpm8.7 Nm @ 4500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
115.45 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Single CylinderSingel cylinder, 4 Stroke, Fuel Injecation, Air cooled Spark Ignition Engine
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Gear Box
5 Speed4 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Body Graphics
YesYes
Front Suspension
Hydraulic, Telescopic Type, 135 mm travelTelescopic oil damped
Rear Suspension
SOS with nitrox canister Rear wheel stroke of 110 mm5 step adjustable hydraulic shock absorber with arm
Features
Tripmeter
DigitalAnalogue
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
DigitalDigital
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
80,69064,536
Ex-Showroom Price
69,28455,100
RTO
5,5423,306
Insurance
5,8646,130
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,7341,387

Radeon Comparison with other bikes

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