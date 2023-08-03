HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Tvs Jupiter Zx Gets Smartxonnect On More Affordable Drum Trim. Check Price, Features

TVS Jupiter ZX gets SmartXonnect on more affordable drum trim. Check price, features

TVS Motor Company has launched the new Jupiter 110 ZX Drum variant bringing its SmartXonnect technology to the more affordable variant. The new TVS Jupiter 110 ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant is priced at 84,468 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is 4,520 cheaper than the Jupiter ZX Disc variant. The SmartXonnect digital console brings a host of connected features to the scooter.

By: Sameer Fayaz Contractor
| Updated on: 03 Aug 2023, 13:12 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about ₹4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect is about ₹4,500 cheaper when compared to the ZX Disc variant and gets a host of connected features

The new TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets a new Bluetooth-enabled digital console with the brand’s SmartXonnect technology. We’ve seen the unit on other models including the TVS NTorq before. The SmartXonnect tech brings turn-by-turn navigation, voice assist, call and SMS alerts, all of which help the riders commuter with minimal distractions. Moreover, the variant also gets built-in USB charging for smartphones. The new SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold colour scheme alongside the Starlight Blue shade.

Also Read : TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July

The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold shade along with the existing Starlight Blue colour scheme
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold shade along with the existing Starlight Blue colour scheme
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold shade along with the existing Starlight Blue colour scheme
The TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect variant gets the new Olive Gold shade along with the existing Starlight Blue colour scheme

Power comes from the same 109.7 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine with fuel injection. The motor develops 7.7 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 8.8 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 rpm, paired with a CVT automatic gearbox. The ZX Drum brake gets 130 mm drum brakes at either end with the combined braking system. The scooter rides on 12-inch tubeless tyres at the front and rear.

The TVS Jupiter range starts from 73,240 for the base trim, going up to 89,648 for the Jupiter Classic variant. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The TVS Jupiter is one of the most popular scooters on sale in the country and is the second most-selling scooter after the Honda Activa. The new variant brings more value addition to the model, which will be appreciated by customers.

First Published Date: 03 Aug 2023, 13:12 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Jupiter ZX Drum SmartXonnect TVS Jupiter ZX Drum TVS Jupiter ZX TVS Jupiter 110 TVS Motor Company TVS

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
55% OFF
Portronics 51W Car Power 16 Car Charger with Dual Output (33W PD Type C Port + 18W USB A Port), Fast Charging Compatible with iphones 10/11/12/13/14, ipads 9th/10th generation, Galaxy Tabs & More(Black)
Rs. 449 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
50% OFF
Car Accessories Rearview Mirror Film Rainproof Waterproof Mirror Film Anti Fog Clear Nano Coating Car Film for Car Rear View Mirrors Side Windows (2 Oval+2 Rectangular)
Rs. 347 Rs. 699
Amazon_Logo
66% OFF
IDELLA® Super Soft Microfiber Car Duster Exterior with Extendable Handle, Car Brush Duster for Car Cleaning Dusting - Grey and Blue
Rs. 307 Rs. 899
Amazon_Logo
60% OFF
VRPRIME Anti Fog Film For Car Mirror | Car Accessories Stickers | Water Repellent for Side Mirror Anti Rain Guard | Car Latest Exterior Interior Accessories | Suitable for All Car Mirror (4)
Rs. 399 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.