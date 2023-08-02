TVS Motor Company records 4% jump in total sales in July

HT Auto
TVS Motor Company has reported a 4% growth in total sales at 3,25,977 units in the month of July. In the corresponding month a year ago, the company posted total sales of 3,14,639 units. Its total two-wheeler sales stood at 4% at 3,12,307 units last month as against sales of 2,99,658 units sold in July of 2022.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 02 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM
TVS iQube electric scooter.
TVS iQube electric scooter.

Domestic two-wheeler sales registered a growth of 17 per cent last month. It increased from 2,01,942 units in July of 2022 to 2,35,230 units last month. The company's motorcycle sales registered a growth of 2% with sales increasing from 150,340 units in July of 2022 to 153,942 units last month.

Scooter sales of TVS Motor registered a growth of 5% from 116,500 units in the year-ago period to 121,941 units in July of 2023.

In terms of exports, the company registered sales of 89,213 units last month as compared to 112,032 units sold in July of 2022. Two-wheeler exports stood at 77,077 units last month as against 97,716 units in July of 2022.

The company's electric scooter - iQube - saw tremendous response from EV buyers, witnessing sales of 13,306 units last month as against sales of 6,304 units in the year-ago period. The e-scooter has reached a sales milestone of 150,000 units. The scooter is now available in over 316 touch points across 196 cities. It is also available in neighboring country Nepal.

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 13,670 units in July 2023 as against 14,981 units July 2022.

First Published Date: 02 Aug 2023, 12:55 PM IST
TAGS: TVS TVS Motor Company TVS iQube

