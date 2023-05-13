In 2026 Bajaj Platina 100 or TVS Radeon choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Platina 100 Price starts at Rs. 65,407 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Radeon Price starts at Rs. 55,100 (ex-showroom price). Platina 100 engine makes power and torque 7.9 PS PS & 8.3 Nm. On the other hand, Radeon engine makes power & torque 8.19 PS PS & 8.7 Nm respectively. TVS offers the Radeon in 10 colours. The Platina 100 mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Radeon mileage is around 73.68 kmpl.
Platina 100 vs Radeon Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Platina 100
|Radeon
|Brand
|Bajaj
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 65,407
|₹ 55,100
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|73.68 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|102 cc
|109 cc
|Power
|7.9 PS PS
|8.19 PS PS