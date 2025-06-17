In 2026 Hero Passion Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs. 80,328 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Passion Plus mileage is around 71 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Passion Plus vs SP 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Passion plus
|Sp 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,328
|₹ 89,748
|Mileage
|71 kmpl
|63 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|97.2 cc
|123.94 cc
|Power
|21.6 PS @ 8000 rpm PS
|10.87 PS PS