In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Passion Plus or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs 86,017 (ex-showroom price). Passion Plus engine makes power and torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.8 PS @ 7500 rpm & 10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Honda offers the SP 125 in 4 colours. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 65.0 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less