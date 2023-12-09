In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 125 or Hero Passion Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 125 Price starts at Rs 80,416 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Passion Plus Price starts at Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 125 engine makes power and torque 12 PS @ 8500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Passion Plus engine makes power & torque 5.9 kW @ 8000 rpm & 8.05 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. The Pulsar 125 mileage is around 51.46 kmpl. The Passion Plus mileage is around 75 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less