Hero Mavrick 440 deliveries to start from 15th April

Back in February 2024, Hero MotoCorp launched its flagship motorcycle, the Mavrick 440 in the Indian market. It has been co-developed with the Harley-Davidson X440 so both motorcycles do share a few parts. Now, the brand has announced that they will start deliveries of the Mavrick 440 from 15th April.

Hero Mavrick 440 is offered in three variants - Base, Mid and Top. These are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. The bookings are already open and the Mavrick will be sold only through Premia dealerships of Hero. People who booked the motorcycle before 15th March will also get Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise worth ₹10,000.

Where the Harley-Davidson is sort of a cruiser, the Mavrick 440 boasts a roadster design featuring a muscular fuel tank with a blend of modern and retro elements. Hero MotoCorp has utilized metal for the fuel tank, shrouds, and even the fenders. Illumination is provided by LEDs, while the digital speedometer incorporates a negative display and offers Bluetooth connectivity.

Hero Mavrick 440: Engine and gearbox

Propelling the Mavrick 440 is the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. This engine delivers a maximum power output of 27 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm, slightly lower than the X440's torque by 2 Nm. The engine has been calibrated to prioritize low-end torque, ensuring a smooth riding experience for both city commutes and highway journeys. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip-and-assist clutch.

Hero Mavrick 440: Hardware

Built on a steel trellis frame, suspension duties are handled by 43 mm telescopic forks at the front and 7-step adjustable twin shocks at the rear, both of which get 130 mm of travel. Braking performance comes from a 320 mm disc at the front and a 240 mm disc at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

