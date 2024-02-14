Hero Mavrick 440 launched at 1.99 lakh, bookings open

Hero MotoCorp has finally announced the pricing of the Mavrick 440. It is the brand's flagship motorcycle and will be offered in three variants - Base, Mid and Top. They are priced at ₹1.99 lakh, ₹2.14 lakh and ₹2.24 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom. Customers who are interested can pre-book the motorcycle and deliveries will commence from April onwards. The company is also launching a ‘Welcome to Mavrick Club Offer’ which will be available to customers who book the Mavrick 440 before 15th March. They will get a customised Mavrick Kit of accessories and merchandise worth ₹10,000.

In terms of design, the Mavrick 440 is a roadster with a muscular fuel tank with neo-retro elements. Hero MotoCorp is using metal for the fuel tank, shrouds and even for the fenders. Lighting duties on the motorcycle are done by LEDs. Hero is offering a digital speedometer that uses a negative display and comes with Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read : Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440: Specs comparison

Powering the Mavrick 440 is the same engine as the Harley-Davidson X440. The engine puts out 27 bhp of max power at 6,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 36 Nm at 4,000 rpm which is 2 Nm less than the X440. The engine has been specifically tuned for low-end torque to provide smooth commutes and highway riding. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit that does get a slip-and-assist clutch.

Watch: Hero Mavrick 440 roadster breaks cover

According to Hero MotoCorp, the Mavrick 440 is the most premium motorcycle that they have built. Mr. Niranjan Gupta, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Hero MotoCorp, said, "Our premium journey continues full throttle with the bookings now open for the customers who have been eagerly awaiting the Mavrick 440. Coming close on the heels of the Harley-Davidson X440 and Karizma XMR, the Mavrick 440 - a unique proposition of a Muscular & Youthful Modern Roadster - will now build on this momentum of our journey to win in premium. This expansion underscores our commitment to delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of motorcycle enthusiasts, as we strive to cater to the diverse preferences of our discerning customers."

First Published Date: