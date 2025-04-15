2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle
- The 2025 Hero Passion Plus continues to rival other commuter bikes with updated emissions compliance and a balance of utility-focused features, remaining a solid choice for budget-conscious urban riders.
Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the 2025 Passion Plus with updates that make it compliant with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. Priced at ₹81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is now approximately ₹1,750 more expensive than the previous model. Despite the price hike, the Passion Plus remains a value-packed offering in the entry-level commuter segment.
Here are the five key highlights of the updated model:
The most important update is the engine’s compliance with the OBD-2B (On-Board Diagnostics) emission standards, which are stricter than the previous norms. This system helps monitor real-time emissions and ensures the vehicle remains environmentally friendly throughout its life. This makes the 2025 Passion Plus cleaner and more future-ready.
While the design language remains largely unchanged, Hero has introduced two refreshed colour schemes—Black with Nexus Blue and Black with Heavy Grey. These dual-tone options give the bike a subtle visual update. However, the palette has been reduced from four to two colour options compared to the previous model.
Hero continues with its trusted 97.2cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine, which delivers 7.9 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. It’s mated to a 4-speed gearbox. While the performance figures remain unchanged, the motor is now tuned to meet the latest emission standards without compromising efficiency or ride quality.
The bike includes several user-friendly features like an electric start system with Hero’s fuel-saving i3S (idle start-stop system), a semi-digital instrument console for clear readouts, a side-stand indicator for safety, and a USB charging port for added convenience. These features enhance its appeal to daily commuters looking for more than just basic transport.
The 2025 Passion Plus retains its mechanical hardware, including telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear for a balanced ride. Braking duties are handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends, supported by Hero’s Integrated Braking System (IBS) for better control. The bike runs on 18-inch alloy wheels fitted with tubeless tyres and maintains its 11-litre fuel tank and 115 kg kerb weight. Its 790 mm seat height and 168 mm ground clearance also make it easy to handle in city traffic.
