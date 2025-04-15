2025 Hero Passion Plus: Here's what has changed in the updated version of the motorcycle

Hero MotoCorp has officially launched the 2025 Passion Plus with updates that make it compliant with the latest OBD-2B emission norms. Priced at ₹81,651 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the bike is now approximately ₹1,750 more expensive than the previous model. Despite the price hike, the Passion Plus remains a value-packed offering in the entry-level commuter segment.

Here are the five key highlights of the updated model: