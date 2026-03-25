5 things to know before buying the Honda Shine 125

The Honda Shine 125 continues to be a key player in the 125 cc commuter segment, built with a focus on efficiency, ease of use, and everyday practicality. With recent updates bringing in a digital instrument cluster and more creature comforts, the motorcycle aims to stay relevant in an increasingly competitive space. From its pricing and variants to engine performance, mileage, and feature set, here are five things to consider before buying the Honda Shine 125 .

1. Pricing and variants

The Honda Shine 125 is positioned as an accessible commuter offering with two variants on sale. The Drum variant is priced at ₹80,852, while the Disc variant costs ₹85,211 (both ex-showroom). It continues to be a strong competitor within the 125 cc commuter segment, going up against the likes of the Hero Glamour 125, Hero Super Splendor, and Bajaj Pulsar 125.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Hero Glamour 125 cc 125 cc 65 kmpl 65 kmpl ₹81,063 Compare View Offers Honda Shine 125 123.94 cc 123.94 cc 55 kmpl 55 kmpl ₹80,852 Compare View Offers Hero Passion Plus 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹76,691 Compare View Offers Hero Super Splendor XTEC 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 69 kmpl 69 kmpl ₹86,128 Compare View Offers Hero Splendor Plus 97.2 cc 97.2 cc 70 kmpl 70 kmpl ₹74,902 Compare View Offers Hero Glamour XTEC 124.7 cc 124.7 cc 63 kmpl 63 kmpl ₹90,498 Compare View Offers

2. Design and colour options

The Shine continues with a conventional commuter design that prioritises familiarity and usability over styling changes. It carries a simple headlamp unit with a cowl, followed by a sculpted fuel tank that leads to a clean tail section. The overall design has remained largely consistent over the years, with incremental updates rather than a full redesign.

Buyers now have a wider palette to choose from, with six colour options on offer. These include Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Siren Blue, Genny Grey Metallic, Decent Blue Metallic, Rebel Red Metallic, and Matte Axis Grey.

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3. Engine, performance and mileage

Powering the Honda Shine is a 124 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine paired with a five-speed gearbox. It produces 10.54 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is compliant with BS6 Phase 2 norms and is compatible with E20 fuel.

The motorcycle is tuned for everyday usability, with a focus on smooth power delivery in city conditions. ARAI-claimed mileage stands at 55 kmpl, which remains one of its key considerations for buyers in this segment.

4. Features and hardware

Recent updates have added more equipment to the Shine while retaining its commuter-focused identity. It now gets a fully digital instrument cluster that displays real-time fuel efficiency, distance-to-empty, service reminders, a gear position indicator, and an Eco indicator. A USB Type-C charging port has also been added to the mix.

Further features include an idle start/stop system, a silent starter, and a side-stand engine cut-off function. The motorcycle’s hardware comprises telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, along with 18-inch alloy wheels shod in tubeless tyres. Braking is handled by either drum brakes at both ends or a front disc and rear drum setup, depending on the variant, with CBS standard across the range.

5. Practicality and segment positioning

The Shine 125 is built around everyday practicality. It has a seat height of 791 mm, a kerb weight of 114 kg, and ground clearance of 162 mm, making it manageable for a wide range of riders. The upright riding posture and neutral ergonomics are suited to daily commuting.

In terms of competition, the Shine operates in the 125 cc commuter segment, where it competes with models such as the Honda SP 125 and the Bajaj Pulsar 125. Its long-standing market presence, along with a focus on reliability and efficiency, continues to define its position among buyers seeking a straightforward commuter motorcycle.

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