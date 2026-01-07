In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Shine vs Unicorn Comparison