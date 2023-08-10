Saved Articles

Honda SP160 vs Honda Unicorn

In 2023 Honda SP160 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours ...Read More

SP160
Honda SP160
Single Disc
₹1.18 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Unicorn
Honda Unicorn
STD
₹1.06 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
13.27 bhp @ 7500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.09 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14.58 Nm @ 5500 rpm12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
160 cc162.7 cc
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
12
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Bore
57.3 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0BS6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,38,8771,25,869
Ex-Showroom Price
1,17,5001,05,718
RTO
10,9008,694
Insurance
10,47711,457
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,9852,705

