HMSI registers 3% sales growth in August at 4,77,590 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) announced its sales numbers for the month of August 2023. The two-wheeler major registered 3% growth in sales last month at 4,77,590 units, including domestic sales of 4,51,200 units and exports of 26,390 units. Last month also saw the launch of all-new SP160 motorbike and the OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Livo, CD110 Dream Deluxe and Hornet 2.0.

The OBD2-compliant Hornet 2.0 has been priced at ₹1.39 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The engine unit now makes use of multiple sensors to monitor components that can affect emission performance of the bike. In the event of detection of a malfunction, a warning light will illuminate on the instrument panel.

The new 160 cc SP160 and will be sold in two variants - single-disc and twin-disc. They are priced at ₹1,17,500 and ₹1,21,900. Both prices are ex-showroom. Interestingly, the SP160 is the third 160 cc motorcycle in Honda's lineup as the manufacturer is already selling the Unicorn and X-Blade. However, the X-Blade is still not BS6 Stage 2 compliant.

The OBD2-compliant version of the Livo will also be sold in two variants - Drum and Disc. They are priced at ₹78,500 and ₹82,500 respectively. Both prices are ex-showroom. Apart from now being OBD2 compliant, the Honda Livo also gets new graphics.

The company also introduced 'Extended Warranty’ and ‘Extended Warranty Plus’ programs for its BigWing range of motorbikes. It also inaugurated new BigWing showrooms in Surat, Bengaluru, Pathanamthitta and Contai.

Apart from these, August also witnessed the company expanding its road safety campaign to Vadodara in Gujarat, Jalandhar in Punjab, Kota in Rajasthan, Haridwar in Uttarakhand, Gobichettipalayam in Tamil Nadu, Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, Nalbari in Assam, Patna in Bihar and Angul in Odisha.

