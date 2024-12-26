In 2026 Bajaj Pulsar 150 or Honda Unicorn choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Bajaj Pulsar 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Unicorn Price starts at Rs. 1.2 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Pulsar 150 engine makes power and torque 14 PS PS & 13.25 Nm. On the other hand, Unicorn engine makes power & torque 13.18 PS PS & 14.58 Nm respectively. Bajaj offers the Pulsar 150 in 3 colours. The Pulsar 150 mileage is around 47.5 kmpl. The Unicorn mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Pulsar 150 vs Unicorn Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Pulsar 150
|Unicorn
|Brand
|Bajaj
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.2 Lakhs
|Mileage
|47.5 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|149.5 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|14 PS PS
|13.18 PS PS