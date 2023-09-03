HT Auto
Hero Glamour XTEC Specifications

Hero Glamour XTEC starting price is Rs. 92,348 in India. Hero Glamour XTEC is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.7 engine. Hero Glamour XTEC mileage is 60.
92,348 - 87,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Glamour XTEC Specs

Hero Glamour XTEC comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Glamour XTEC starts at Rs. 92,348 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour XTEC sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Hero Glamour XTEC Specifications and Features

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2051 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1074 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
743 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
550 Km
Max Speed
95 Kmph
Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Gear Box
5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm
Chassis
Diamond
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-off
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Check latest offers
Hero News

Hero MotoCorp has recorded an uptick in sales in August 2023, but the overall sales in this fiscal remain slower than last financial year.
Hero MotoCorp sells 4.89 lakh motorcycles and scooters in August
3 Sept 2023
Hero Electric will expand in the premium electric two-wheeler segment under the new A2B brand
Hero Electric enters premium electric bike segment under new A2B brand
31 Aug 2023
The Hero Karizma XMR feels and rides like a completely new motorcycle with hints of the original Karizma seeping in from time to time
Hero Karizma XMR first ride review: Jack of all trades
31 Aug 2023
After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
30 Aug 2023
Hero Karizma XMR 210 is the revised iteration of the iconic Hero Karizma that was in business in India between 2003 and 2019.
Hero Karizma XMR 210 brings back nostalgia. Five Key facts
30 Aug 2023
View all
 

Hero Glamour XTEC Variants & Price List

Hero Glamour XTEC price starts at ₹ 92,348 and goes upto ₹ 87,748 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour XTEC top variant price is ₹ 92,348.

Drum
87,748*
124.7 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Disc
92,348*
124.7 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

