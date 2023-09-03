Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Hero Glamour XTEC comes with 124.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Glamour XTEC starts at Rs. 92,348 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour XTEC sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Hero Glamour XTEC price starts at ₹ 92,348 and goes upto ₹ 87,748 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour XTEC comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour XTEC top variant price is ₹ 92,348.
₹87,748*
124.7 cc
₹92,348*
124.7 cc
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price