Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar 125 starting price is Rs. 84,013 in India. Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a 124.4 cc engine. Bajaj Pulsar 125 mileage is 51.46 kmpl.
84,013 - 94,138*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes with 124.4 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 125 starts at Rs. 84,013 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 125 sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Carbon Fiber Split Seat
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
11.5 L
Length
2042 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
142 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
765 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Max Speed
99 Kmph
Max Power
11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
50.5 mm
Max Torque
10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.4 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Carburetor
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
56 mm
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Split
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

75,141 - 76,486
Check latest Offers
Splendor Plus Specs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,017 - 90,567
Check latest Offers
SP 125 Specs
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Check Fiero 125 details
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

70,716 - 77,700
Check latest Offers
Glamour Specs
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

78,500 - 82,500
Check latest Offers
Livo Specs
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

92,348 - 87,748
Check latest Offers
Glamour XTEC Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 125 News

For 2023, the Honda SP125 is OBD2 compliant and gets a new blue paint scheme.
2023 Honda SP125 launched at 85,131, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 125
31 Mar 2023
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?
16 Nov 2022
There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition.
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254
15 Nov 2022
From the Ather 450 Apex and Simple Dot One, to the new Bajaj Chetak Urbane, December 2023 will see plenty of new e-scooter launches
5 upcoming electric scooter launches in December 2023
2 Dec 2023
The 2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane packs more range but a lower top speed and drum brakes on both wheels. It gets an optional 'Tecpac' with more features
2024 Bajaj Chetak Urbane launched with upgrades, priced from 1.15 lakh
2 Dec 2023
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar 125 price starts at ₹ 84,013 and goes upto ₹ 94,138 (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 125 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 125 top variant price is ₹ 94,138.

Neon Single Seat
84,013*
124.4 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carbon Fiber Single Seat
89,984*
124.4 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Carbon Fiber Split Seat
94,138*
124.4 cc
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

