Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition launched at 89,254

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition brings cosmetic enhancements to the entry-level Pulsar motorcycle.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 15 Nov 2022, 17:36 PM
There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition.
Bajaj Auto has launched the new Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition in India with prices starting at 89,254 for the single-seat version and 91,642 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the split-seat version. The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition brings cosmetic enhancements to the entry-level Pulsar motorcycle with body graphics complemented by two colour options - Blue and Red. The body graphics cover the headlamp cowl, fuel tank, front fender, tail section, belly pan and alloy wheels of the motorcycle.

There are no cosmetic changes on the Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre edition. Power comes from the same 124.4 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine tuned for 11.64 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm of peak torque available at 6,500 rpm. The motor is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

The Pulsar 125 competes with the Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour 125 in the segment.
Suspension duties are handled by telescopic front forks and dual shock absorbers at the rear. Braking performance comes from a 240 mm front disc brake and a drum brake unit at the rear. The bike rides on 6-spoke alloy wheels.

The new Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fibre Edition will be available alongside the Pulsar 125 Neon Edition that was launched earlier this year. The latter is marginally more affordable and is priced at Rs. 87,149 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Both versions retain the classic Pulsar design language with the single-pod headlamp, muscular fuel tank with bolted shrouds, a blacked-out side slung exhaust and split grab rails. The semi-digital instrument console remains the same as well.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 remains one of the most tried and tested, as well as value-friendly purchases in the segment. It manages to bring the sportiness of the bigger Pulsar brand at a much more affordable price point. The Pulsar 125 competes with the Honda SP 125 and Hero Glamour 125 in the segment. In other news, Bajaj Auto is said to be gearing up to introduce the Pulsar N150 next. The heavily updated model is expected to arrive in the next couple of weeks.

First Published Date: 15 Nov 2022, 17:34 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar
