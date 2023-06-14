HT Auto
1/8
2/8
3/8
4/8
5/8
View all Images
6/8

Honda Unicorn Specifications

Honda Unicorn starting price is Rs. 1,05,718 in India. Honda Unicorn is available in 2 variant and Powered by a null engine.
1.06 - 1.1 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Check latest Offers

Honda Unicorn Specs

Honda Unicorn comes with 162.7 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Unicorn starts at Rs. 1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Honda Unicorn sits in the Commuter Bikes segment ...Read More

Honda Unicorn Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
STD-OBD2
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
13 L
Ground Clearance
187 mm
Length
2081 mm
Wheelbase
1335 mm
Kerb Weight
140 kg
Height
1103 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
756 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-18 inch, Rear :-18 inch
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
650 km
Max Speed
106 kmph
Max Power
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
162.7 cc
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
1
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6 Phase 2
Bore
57.3 mm
Chassis
Diamond
Front Suspension
Telescopic
Rear Suspension
Monoshock
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Analogue
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Analogue
Additional Features
3D Wing Mark, Honda Eco Technology, Side Stand Engine Cut off, Seat Length - 715 mm
Odometer
Analogue
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Analog
Pass Switch
Yes
Instrument Console
Yes
Underseat storage
No
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Maintenance Free

Honda Unicorn Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

Bajaj Pulsar NS 125

93,690 - 1.01 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Unicorn vs Pulsar NS 12...
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Unicorn vs Pulsar 150
Bajaj Avenger Street 160

Bajaj Avenger Street 160

93,677 - 1.14 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Unicorn vs Avenger Stre...
UPCOMING
Hero Xtreme160s

Hero Xtreme160s

1.08 Lakhs Onwards
Check Xtreme160s details
View similar Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar NS160

Bajaj Pulsar NS160

1.1 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Unicorn vs Pulsar NS160

Honda Unicorn News

Honda has not made any cosmetic changes to the Unicorn except for the new colour scheme.
OBD2-compliant 2023 Honda Unicorn launched, gets up to 10 year warranty
14 Jun 2023
The Honda Unicorn 160 for Nigeria gets a new face inspired by the SP 125, while the fuel tank has also been tweaked
Made-in-India Honda Unicorn 160 goes on sale in Nigeria. Check price
14 Feb 2023
The Honda Elevate is an India-first product that the company says has been tailor-made for the customers here.
Honda Elevate first-drive review: Late to the fight but worth the wait?
2 Aug 2023
Honda sold 338,310 units (domestic + exports) last month, registering a decline of 23.74%, as against 443,643 units sold during July 2022
Honda 2Wheelers India sales witness sharp fall of 24% in July
1 Aug 2023
The upcoming Honda two-wheeler is expected to be a new premium commuter from the company.
Honda to introduce a new motorcycle on August 2, could be a Bajaj Pulsar rival. Know more
31 Jul 2023
View all
 

Honda Unicorn Variants & Price List

Honda Unicorn price starts at ₹ 1.06 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda Unicorn comes in 2 variants. Honda Unicorn top variant price is ₹ 1.1 Lakhs.

STD
1.06 Lakhs*
162.7 cc
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
STD-OBD2
1.1 Lakhs*
162.7 cc
12.73 bhp @ 7500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Bikes

Trending Honda Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Honda Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Honda Dio 125

Honda Dio 125

83,400 - 91,300
Check latest offers
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.33 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.29 - 2.69 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Oben Rorr

Oben Rorr

1.5 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
BMW M 1000 RR

BMW M 1000 RR

49 - 55 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details