HT Auto
1/17
2/17
3/17
4/17
5/17
View all Images
6/17

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specifications

Bajaj Pulsar 150 starting price is Rs. 85,408 in India. Bajaj Pulsar 150 is available in 3 variant and Powered by a null engine.
85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs*
Get On Road Price
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
9 Offers Available
Check latest Offers

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specs

Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes with 149.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 150 starts at Rs. 85,408 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 150 sits in the Commuter ...Read More

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Twin Disc BS6
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2035 mm
Wheelbase
1345 mm
Kerb Weight
150 kg
Height
1115 mm
Width
750 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
280 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/90 17,Rear :-120/80 17
Radial Tyre
Yes
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
No of Cylinders
1
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
Body Type
Commuter Bikes
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister
Front Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No
Tachometer
Analogue
ABS
Single Channel
Tripmeter
Digital
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Analogue and Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Engine Kill Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
.
Pilot Lamps
Yes
Battery Capacity
12 V
LED Tail Lights
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Battery Type
Full DC

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

TVS Raider

TVS Raider

77,500 - 86,437
Check latest offers
Pulsar 150 vs Raider
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

78,687 - 83,800
Check latest offers
Pulsar 150 vs Shine
Hero Glamour

Hero Glamour

70,716 - 84,200
Check latest offers
Pulsar 150 vs Glamour
UPCOMING
TVS Fiero 125

TVS Fiero 125

80,000 Onwards
Check Fiero 125 details
View similar Bikes
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

76,301 Onwards
Check latest offers
Pulsar 150 vs Passion Plus

Bajaj Pulsar 150 News

The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.
Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: What all is new?
29 Nov 2022
TVS has updated their two-valve versions of the Apache mechanically as well as cosmetically.&nbsp;
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched, will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150
15 Sept 2022
Bajaj Pulsar 150 has retained its styling whereas TVS has updated the lighting elements of Apache RTR 160.
TVS Apache RTR 160 vs Bajaj Pulsar 150: Price, specs and features compared
9 Sept 2022
Hero HF Deluxe kick-start BS 6
Hero HF Deluxe to Bajaj Pulsar 150: Top two-wheelers with best discounts in May
10 May 2022
Image of Bajaj Pulsar N250 used for representational purposes only
Bajaj Auto reports sales of almost 3.20 lakh units in July, sees a dip of 10%
1 Aug 2023
View all
 

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Variants & Price List

Bajaj Pulsar 150 price starts at ₹ 85,408 and goes upto ₹ 1.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant price is ₹ 98,566.

Neon BS6
85,408*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
BS6
94,432*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
Twin Disc BS6
98,566*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Trending Bajaj Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Bajaj Bikes

Latest Bikes in India 2023

Maruthisan MS 3.0

Maruthisan MS 3.0

1.49 - 1.58 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Dream+

Maruthisan Dream+

1.63 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Maruthisan Beat

Maruthisan Beat

1.7 Lakhs Onwards
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Vespar

Fujiyama Vespar

61,050 - 86,641
Check latest offers
Fujiyama Spectra

Fujiyama Spectra

51,528 - 77,119
Check latest offers

Trending Bikes in India 2023

Yamaha MT-15

Yamaha MT-15

1.4 - 1.47 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

60,310 - 69,760
Check latest offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.66 Lakhs
Check latest offers
Honda Activa 6G

Honda Activa 6G

75,347 - 81,347
Check latest offers
Yamaha R15 V4

Yamaha R15 V4

1.75 - 1.87 Lakhs
Check latest offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

CFMoto 400NK

CFMoto 400NK

3.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Harley-Davidson Custom1250

Harley-Davidson Custom1250

16 - 17 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Indian Springfield

Indian Springfield

30.87 - 33.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha YZF R1

Yamaha YZF R1

20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda CBR150R

Honda CBR150R

1.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details