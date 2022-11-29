Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes with 149.5 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Pulsar 150 starts at Rs. 85,408 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Pulsar 150 sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Bajaj Pulsar 150 price starts at ₹ 85,408 and goes upto ₹ 1.13 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Pulsar 150 comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Pulsar 150 top variant price is ₹ 98,566.
₹85,408*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹94,432*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
₹98,566*
149.5 cc
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price