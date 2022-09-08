HT Auto
2022 TVS Apache RTR 180 and RTR 160 launched: Will rival Bajaj Pulsar 150

TVS Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 now produce more power and are lighter than before.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Sep 2022, 14:18 PM
TVS has launched the updated version of the Apache RTR 160 and RTR 180 in the Indian market. The Apache RTR 180 is sold in just one variant which is priced at 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Apache RTR 160 is priced between 1.17 lakh and 1.24 lakh (ex-showroom). The power of both has been bumped up slightly while the weight has gone down.

VariantsPrice (ex-showroom)
TVS Apache RTR 180 Disc BT 1,30,590
TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc BT 1,24,590
TVS Apache RTR 160 Disc 1,21,290
TVS Apache RTR 160 Drum 1,17,790

TVS Apache RTR 160's 159.7 cc engine now produces 16.04 PS of max power at 8,750 rpm and 13.85 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox. While the power might have been increased from 15.53 PS, the torque output has fallen from 13.9 Nm.

The Apache RTR 160 is still offered in two variants, there is Drum and Disc variant. TVS was able to shave off 2 kgs off the Apache 160. So, the drum variant now weighs 137 kgs and the disc variant weighs 138 kgs.

TVS Apache RTR 180's 177.4 cc, oil-cooled engine produces 17.02 PS of max power at 9000 rpm and 15.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. It is also mated to a 5-speed gearbox. The previous version of the RTR 180 produced 16.79 Ps but the torque output was the same at 15.5 Nm. TVS has also managed to decrease the shave off 1 kg from the RTR 180 so it weighs 140 kgs now.

Other changes to both the motorcycles include new LED headlamps and tail lamps. There is Bluetooth connectivity on the digital instrument cluster as well as three riding modes. The is Sport, Urban and Rain, the riding modes alter the ABS setting and power delivery of the engine.

The graphics on the bodywork has also been updated. There is voice assist, X-ring chain, wider 120mm rear tyre, gear position indicator and the TVS Connect app has been updated with a new user interface.

First Published Date: 08 Sep 2022, 14:04 PM IST
TAGS: TVS Apache RTR 160 TVS Apache RTR 180 TVS Apache RTR 160 Apache RTR 180
