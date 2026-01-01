|Engine
|149.5 cc
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6, is listed at ₹1.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 is available in 3 colour options: Sparkle Black Red, Sparkle Black Silver, Sapphire Black Blue.
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.
In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.
The Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6 has Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.