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Pulsar 150PriceMileageSpecifications
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Front View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rear Left View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Rear Right View
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6

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1.21 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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61 Offers Available
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Key Specs
Engine149.5 cc
View all Pulsar 150 specs and features

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Prices

The Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6, is listed at ₹1.21 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Mileage

All variants of the Pulsar 150 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Colours

The Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 is available in 3 colour options: Sparkle Black Red, Sparkle Black Silver, Sapphire Black Blue.

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Engine and Transmission

The Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 is powered by a 149.5 cc engine.

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Pulsar 150's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands or the Hero Glamour XTEC priced between ₹90.5 Thousands - 95.1 Thousands.

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Specs & Features

The Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 has Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest and Low Fuel Indicator.

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Price

Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6

₹1.21 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,05,144
RTO
8,942
Insurance
7,012
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,21,098
EMI@2,603/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
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Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
15 L
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Length
2055 mm
Wheelbase
1320 mm
Kerb Weight
148 kg
Height
1060 mm
Saddle Height
785 mm
Width
765 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm, Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
260 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-17, Rear :-100/90-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Range
705 km
Max Speed
115 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
14 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
13.25 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
149.5 cc
Engine Type
4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i FI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet, Multi Plate
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Telescopic, 31mm Conventional fork
Front Suspension
Twin Shock absorber, Gas filled with Canister

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
No
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
Pass Switch
Yes
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Analogue and Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
Display
.

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
No
Charging at Home
No

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12V - 4Ah VRLA
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
Halogen
Bajaj Pulsar 150 Single Disc BS6 EMI
EMI2,343 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,08,988
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,08,988
Interest Amount
31,567
Payable Amount
1,40,555

Bajaj Pulsar 150 other Variants

Pulsar 150 Twin Disc BS6

₹1.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,11,675
RTO
9,464
Insurance
7,137
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,28,276
EMI@2,757/mo
Add to Compare
61 offers Available
Close

Bajaj Pulsar 150 Alternatives

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Pulsar 150vsSP 125
Hero Glamour XTEC

Hero Glamour XTEC

90,498 - 95,098
Pulsar 150vsGlamour XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Pulsar 150vsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Pulsar 150vsSuper Splendor XTEC
PURE EV EcoDryft

PURE EV EcoDryft

1.19 - 1.28 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsEcoDryft
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.2 Lakhs
Pulsar 150vsUnicorn

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