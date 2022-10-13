Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto

Keeway SR125 STD

1/13
2/13
3/13
4/13
5/13
View all Images
6/13
1.36 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Keeway SR125 Key Specs
Engine125 cc
View all SR125 specs and features

SR125 STD Latest Updates

SR125 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 1 variant. The price of SR125 STD (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.36 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of STD is 14.5

  • Fuel Capacity: 14.5 L
  • Length: 1890 mm
  • Max Power: 9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
  • Engine Type: Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC
    • ...Read More

    Keeway SR125 STD Price

    STD
    ₹1.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    125 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    1,19,000
    RTO
    9,520
    Insurance
    7,078
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,35,598
    EMI@2,915/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Keeway SR125 STD Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    14.5 L
    Length
    1890 mm
    Ground Clearance
    160 mm
    Wheelbase
    1285 mm
    Kerb Weight
    120 kg
    Height
    1050 mm
    Saddle Height
    780 mm
    Width
    790 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Front Brake Diameter
    300 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    210 mm
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Wheels Type
    Spoke
    Tyre Type
    Tubeless
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Max Power
    9.83 PS @ 9000 rpm
    Engine Type
    Single Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 2 Valve, Air Cooled Engine, SOHC
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    Max Torque
    8.2 Nm @ 7500 rpm
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Transmission
    Manual
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Displacement
    125 cc
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Emission Type
    bs6
    Front Suspension
    Telescopic Forks, 128 mm Travel
    Rear Suspension
    Telescopic coil Spring Oil damped, 29 mm Travel
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Digital
    Instrument Console
    Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    LED
    Headlight
    LED
    Keeway SR125 STD EMI
    EMI2,623 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    1,22,038
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    1,22,038
    Interest Amount
    35,346
    Payable Amount
    1,57,384

    Keeway SR125 Alternatives

    TVS Apache RTR 160

    TVS Apache RTR 160 Rear Disc

    1 - 1.03 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR125 vs Apache RTR 1...
    Hero Xtreme 160R

    Hero Xtreme 160R 100 Million Limited Edition

    1 - 1.17 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR125 vs Xtreme 160R
    TVS Apache RTR 180

    TVS Apache RTR 180 BS6

    1.04 - 1.16 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR125 vs Apache RTR 1...
    Yamaha FZ-FI V3

    Yamaha FZ-FI V3 FZ-FI Version 3.0 BS6

    99,900 - 1.08 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    SR125 vs FZ-FI V3

    Popular Keeway Bikes

    • Popular
      View all  Keeway Bikes

      Latest Bikes in India 2023

      Flycon T3

      Flycon T3

      89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Empire

      Flycon Empire

      79,900
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Grove

      Flycon Grove

      74,629 - 80,957
      Check latest offers
      Okaya EV Motofaast

      Okaya EV Motofaast

      1.37 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Flycon Bright

      Flycon Bright

      80,000
      Check latest offers

      Popular Bikes in India 2023

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

      1.15 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha MT-15

      Yamaha MT-15

      1.4 - 1.41 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Hero Splendor Plus

      Hero Splendor Plus

      60,310 - 67,405
      Check latest offers
      Yamaha R15 V4

      Yamaha R15 V4

      1.74 - 1.86 Lakhs
      Check latest offers
      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      Royal Enfield Hunter 350

      1.5 - 1.7 Lakhs
      Check latest offers

      Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

      Super Soco Cumini

      Super Soco Cumini

      90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Super Soco TC Wander

      Super Soco TC Wander

      1.4 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      TVS Zeppelin R

      TVS Zeppelin R

      1.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details
      Honda Activa 7G

      Honda Activa 7G

      80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
      Check details
      Indian Scout Bobber

      Indian Scout Bobber

      13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
      Check details