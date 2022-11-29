HT Auto
Home Auto Two Wheelers Bajaj Pulsar P150 Vs Pulsar 150: What All Is New?

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: What all is new?

Bajaj introduced the new generation of Pulsars last year. It started with the N250 and F250 and earlier, this year, it launched the N160. Now, Bajaj has launched the most affordable new-gen Pulsar which is the P150. It is substantially different from the Pulsar 150 which has been on sale for a long time now. Here, is how the Pulsar 150 compares against the Pulsar P150.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 29 Nov 2022, 10:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.
The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.
The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.
The Pulsar P150 gets some design elements from the previous-gen Pulsar 150.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Looks

In terms of looks, the design of the Pulsar 150 has not been changed for a long time now. It still gets the iconic wolf-eye design, a muscular fuel tank and a sleek rear tail lamp. 

The Pulsar P150 is all-new with a design inspired by the N160. There is a new headlamp which is a modern take on wolf-eye design. It still looks muscular because of the fuel tank and tank shrouds. There is a new LED tail lamp as well that is derived from the other new-gen Pulsars. The P150 no longer uses a side-slung exhaust, instead, it is an underbelly unit. 

Similar Bikes

Find more Bikes
Bajaj Pulsar 150 (HT Auto photo)
Bajaj Pulsar 150
149.5 cc
₹85,408 - 1.13 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Eco Super Eco S 2 (HT Auto photo)
Super Eco Super Eco S 2
₹85,500 - 1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Suzuki Avenis (HT Auto photo)
Suzuki Avenis
124.3 | Petrol | Automatic
₹86,700 - 87,000 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio (HT Auto photo)
Nds Eco Motors Nds Eco Lio
₹88,166 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Prevail Electric Wolfury (HT Auto photo)
Prevail Electric Wolfury
₹89,999 *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Super Soco Cumini (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Super Soco Cumini
₹90,000 *Expected Price
View Details

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Specs

The engine on the Pulsar P150 is an all-new unit. It is a 149.68 cc engine that produces 14.5 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 13.5 Nm at 6,000 rpm. The Pulsar 150 uses a 149.50 cc engine. It produces 14 bhp and 13.25 Nm. Both the engines are mated to a 5-speed gearbox and the power figures are quite close as well. However, Bajaj has worked on delivering better low-end torque and it is supposed to be more refined than the engine doing duty on the Pulsar 150.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Features

The Pulsar 150 comes with a semi-digital instrument cluster and an engine kill switch. There are no modern features on the Pulsar 150. On the other hand, the P150 is equipped with a new semi-digital instrument cluster that shows more information, a USB port to charge mobile devices and an LED projector headlamp.

Bajaj Pulsar P150 vs Pulsar 150: Price

The Pulsar 150 starts at 1.04 lakh and goes up to 1.14 lakh. When compared, the Pulsar P150 is priced between 1.16 lakh and 1.19 lakh. All prices mentioned are ex-showroom. The Pulsar P150 cost slightly more money but then it comes with more features, a better engine, better hardware and is an overall more improved and modern product as compared to the ageing Pulsar 150 which will get discontinued eventually. 

First Published Date: 29 Nov 2022, 10:32 AM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Auto Pulsar P150 Pulsar 150
Recommended for you
View all
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

The 2022 Range Rover has a mammoth road presence and is the longest SUV on Indian roads at present.
2022 Range Rover drive review: Built like a fort, crafted like a palace
Rajkonwar hopes to have created a world record for travelling to such a scale with his pet dog on a bike.
Watch: This man travels from Delhi to Ladakh with pet dog on customized bike
Mahindra_Thar_Kerala_to_Qatar_Najira_Noushad
How this woman drove a Mahindra Thar from Kerala to Qatar to watch Lionel Messi in action
Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
File photo used for representational purpose.
What happens when drunk cops crash? Two officials arrested in separate incidents

Trending this Week

Mahindra_XUV400_EV_Main_2_1662873873299
How is India growing in EV segment?
hyundai
Hyundai to bring back its 1974 historic coupe
Taycan_Cross_Turismo_Glamping_Experience_LA_029_
Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo goes camping
CNG_3
Why is CNG better than other fuel types?
Ferrari-Vision-GT-14
Ferrari Vision GT is an insanely powerful retro-futuristic machine

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
Toyota India Vice Chairman Vikram Kirloskar passes away at 64
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
This curvy track-only mean machine promises 900 hp
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Toyota global output slows from record as challenges persist
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
Govt to take action against firms violating FAME-II localisation norms: Minister
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market
In pics: Hyundai Ioniq 5 EV ready to enter Indian market

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city