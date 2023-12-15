Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew BikesBajajPulsar 125Carbon Fiber Single Seat

Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat

1/15
2/15
3/15
4/15
5/15
View all Images
6/15
1.04 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
Check latest Offers
Check latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar 125 Key Specs
Engine124.4 cc
Max Speed99 kmph
View all Pulsar 125 specs and features

Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat Latest Updates

Pulsar 125 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of

  • Fuel Capacity: 11.5 L
  • Length: 2042 mm
  • Max Power: 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
  • Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
    • ...Read More

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat Price

    Carbon Fiber Single Seat
    ₹1.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    89,984
    RTO
    7,198
    Insurance
    6,460
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    1,03,642
    EMI@2,228/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Fuel Capacity
    11.5 L
    Length
    2042 mm
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Wheelbase
    1320 mm
    Height
    1060 mm
    Kerb Weight
    142 kg
    Saddle Height
    790 mm
    Width
    765 mm
    Wheel Size
    Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
    Tyre Size
    Front :-80/100-17 Rear :-100/90-17
    Rear Brake Diameter
    130 mm
    Front Brake
    Drum
    Wheels Type
    Alloy
    Rear Brake
    Drum
    Max Speed
    99 Kmph
    Max Power
    11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm
    Stroke
    50.5 mm
    Max Torque
    10.8 Nm @ 6500 rpm
    Transmission
    Manual
    Drive Type
    Chain Drive
    Displacement
    124.4 cc
    Fuel Type
    Petrol
    Engine Type
    4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine
    Cooling System
    Air Cooled
    No Of Cylinders
    1
    Starting
    Kick and Self Start
    Valve Per Cylinder
    2
    Gear Box
    5 Speed
    Fuel Supply
    Carburetor
    Bore
    56 mm
    Emission Type
    bs6-2.0
    Tachometer
    Analogue
    Tripmeter
    Digital
    Seat Type
    Single
    Speedometer
    Digital
    Odometer
    Digital
    Fuel Gauge
    Yes
    Pass Switch
    Yes
    Clock
    Yes
    Instrument Console
    Analogue and Digital
    Passenger Footrest
    Yes
    Charging at Charging Station
    No
    Charging at Home
    No
    Tail Light
    LED
    Turn Signal Lamp
    Bulb
    Low Fuel Indicator
    Yes
    Headlight
    Halogen
    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat EMI
    EMI2,005 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    93,277
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    93,277
    Interest Amount
    27,016
    Payable Amount
    1,20,293

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 other Variants

    Neon Single Seat
    ₹ 97,067*On-Road Price
    124.4 cc
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    84,013
    RTO
    6,721
    Insurance
    6,333
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    97,067
    EMI@2,086/mo
    Add to Compare
    Check EMI
    Check latest Offers
    Close
    View breakup

    Bajaj Pulsar 125 Alternatives

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus Self with Alloy Wheel and i3S BS6

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar 125 vs Splendor Plu...

    Popular Commuter Bikes

    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest Offers
    Splendor Plus Price in Delhi
    Honda SP 125

    Honda SP 125

    86,017 - 90,567
    Check latest Offers
    SP 125 Price in Delhi
    Hero HF Deluxe

    Hero HF Deluxe

    59,998 - 68,768
    Check latest Offers
    HF Deluxe Price in Delhi
    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    Bajaj Pulsar 150

    1.1 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest Offers
    Pulsar 150 Price in Delhi
    Hero Super Splendor

    Hero Super Splendor

    68,900 - 72,606
    Check latest Offers
    Super Splendor Price in Delhi
    View all
     Popular Commuter Bikes

    Popular Bajaj Bikes

    • Popular
    • Upcoming
    View all  Bajaj Bikes

    Latest Bikes in India 2023

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

    2.69 - 2.84 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Honda CB350

    Honda CB350

    2 - 2.18 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon T3

    Flycon T3

    89,999 - 1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Empire

    Flycon Empire

    79,900
    Check latest offers
    Flycon Grove

    Flycon Grove

    74,629 - 80,957
    Check latest offers

    Popular Bikes in India 2023

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

    1.15 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Hero Splendor Plus

    Hero Splendor Plus

    75,141 - 76,486
    Check latest offers
    Yamaha MT-15

    Yamaha MT-15

    1.69 - 1.74 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    Royal Enfield Classic 350

    1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
    Check latest offers
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
    Check latest offers

    Upcoming Bikes in India 2023

    Honda Rebel 1100

    Honda Rebel 1100

    12 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    MV Agusta Dragster 800 RR

    19.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

    1.35 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Indian Scout Bobber

    Indian Scout Bobber

    13.15 - 13.65 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details
    Yamaha YZF R1

    Yamaha YZF R1

    20.39 Lakhs Exp. Price
    Check details