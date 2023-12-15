Pulsar 125 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Pulsar 125 falls under Commuter Bikes category and has 3 variants. The price of Pulsar 125 Carbon Fiber Single Seat in Delhi is Rs. 1.04 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Carbon Fiber Single Seat is 11.5 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Pass Switch, Clock, Passenger Footrest, Low Fuel Indicator and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 11.5 L Length: 2042 mm Max Power: 11.8 PS @ 8500 rpm Engine Type: 4-Stroke, 2-Valve, Twin Spark BSVI Compliant DTS-i Engine ...Read MoreRead Less