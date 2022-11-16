HT Auto
Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Which 125 cc motorcycle should you buy?

TVS Raider is one of the latest offerings from the brand. It is a 125 cc commuter motorcycle but it does a lot of things differently. Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most iconic motorcycle that is currently on sale in the Indian market and the Raider competes directly against the Pulsar 125.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Nov 2022, 17:14 PM
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.
Bajaj Pulsar might be old in the segment but it is still going strong. On the other end, is the Raider which has a certain polarizing design.

Bajaj Pulsar is one of the most popular motorcycles in the Indian market. Because of this Bajaj decided to offer it in different segments. The Pulsar currently starts as a 125 cc motorcycle and goes up to 250 cc. The Pulsar 125 is doing well in the Indian market as it offers an iconic Pulsar line-up but is offered at a more affordable rate. The latest motorcycle to challenge the Bajaj Pulsar 125 is the TVS Raider. Here, is a comparison between both motorcycles. 

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Looks 

The Pulsar 125 looks like the Pulsar 150 and the previous generation Pulsars. There is a wolf-eye headlamp, a sharp rear LED tail lamp and a muscular fuel tank with tank shrouds. The motorcycle might not look modern by today's standards but it still does not look bad and still has a decent road presence.

On the other hand, Raider looks modern and is a fresh take on how commuter motorcycles do not need to look dull. It has a LED headlamp with LED Daytime Running Lamps, a belly pan, a muscular fuel tank and a LED tail lamp. TVS Raider definitely does not look like a regular 125 cc commuter motorcycle. 

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Specs 

The Pulsar 125 is using 124.4 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that gets a counter-balancer and an electronic carburettor. It puts out 11.8 PS at 8,500 rpm and 10.8 Nm at 6,500rpm. It is paired with a five-speed gearbox.

The TVS Raider 125 gets a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that is air-oil cooled, has a three-valve setup and gets fuel injection. It produces 11.38 Ps of max power at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. It is also mated to a 5-speed gearbox. 

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Features

In terms of features, the TVS is clearly ahead of the Pulsar 125. The Raider comes with an optional USB port, Bluetooth connectivity with turn-by-turn navigation, a clock, under-seat storage, LED lighting, a reverse LCD display or a 5-inch TFT screen.

The Pulsar 125 gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a tachometer which some people still prefer. There is no LED lighting on offer except the tail lamp. There are also backlit switches which most motorcycles do not offer. 

Bajaj Pulsar 125 vs TVS Raider: Price

The price of the Pulsar 125 starts at 81,389 and goes up to 90,003 whereas the TVS Raider is priced between 85,973 and 99,990. All prices are ex-showroom. The starting price of the Raider is slightly higher than the Pulsar 125 but it does come with modern styling and more features.

First Published Date: 16 Nov 2022, 17:14 PM IST
TAGS: Bajaj Pulsar 125 TVS Raider
