|Engine
|124.7 cc
The Glamour XTEC Drum, is listed at ₹1.06 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glamour XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glamour XTEC Drum is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Grey Blue Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black.
The Glamour XTEC Drum is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.
In the Glamour XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands.
The Glamour XTEC Drum has Fuel Gauge, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.