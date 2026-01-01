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Glamour XTECPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Glamour XTEC Front Right Side
1/11
Hero Glamour XTEC Left Side View
2/11
Hero Glamour XTEC Rear Left Side
3/11
Hero Glamour XTEC Right Side View
4/11
Hero Glamour XTEC Front View
5/11
Hero Glamour XTEC Rear View
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Hero Glamour XTEC Disc

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
55 Offers Available
Hero Glamour XTEC Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all Glamour XTEC specs and features

Glamour XTEC Disc

Glamour XTEC Disc Prices

The Glamour XTEC Disc, is listed at ₹1.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Glamour XTEC Disc Mileage

All variants of the Glamour XTEC offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glamour XTEC Disc Colours

The Glamour XTEC Disc is available in 4 colour options: Metallic Nexus Blue, Grey Blue Stripe, Candy Blazing Red, Black.

Glamour XTEC Disc Engine and Transmission

The Glamour XTEC Disc is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Glamour XTEC Disc vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glamour XTEC's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the Honda SP 125 priced between ₹89.75 Thousands - 97.33 Thousands.

Glamour XTEC Disc Specs & Features

The Glamour XTEC Disc has Fuel Gauge, i3s Technology, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.

Hero Glamour XTEC Disc Price

Glamour XTEC Disc

₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
95,098
RTO
7,908
Insurance
7,985
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,10,991
EMI@2,386/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
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Hero Glamour XTEC Disc Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2051 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
1273 mm
Kerb Weight
123 kg
Height
1074 mm
Saddle Height
798 mm
Width
743 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
240 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-100/80-18
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Drum
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

0-40 Kmph (sec)
550 Km
Max Speed
95 Kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
10.84 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.6 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air cooled 4 stroke
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Chassis
Diamond
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5 step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers
Front Suspension
Dia. 30 Telescopic

Features and Safety

Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Additional Features
Autosail, (Trail - 92 mm), Side Stand Engine Cut-off
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Headlight
LED
Battery Type
Maintenance Free
Hero Glamour XTEC Disc EMI
EMI2,147 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
99,891
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
99,891
Interest Amount
28,932
Payable Amount
1,28,823

Hero Glamour XTEC other Variants

Glamour XTEC Drum

₹1.06 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
90,498
RTO
7,540
Insurance
7,695
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,05,733
EMI@2,273/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
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Hero Glamour XTEC Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

84,448 - 90,000
Glamour XTECvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Glamour XTECvsSP 125
Hero Passion Plus

Hero Passion Plus

80,328 - 84,128
+3
Glamour XTECvsPassion Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

91,952 - 95,315
Glamour XTECvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
+2
Glamour XTECvsSplendor Plus
Hero Glamour X

Hero Glamour X

82,967 - 92,186
Glamour XTECvsGlamour X

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