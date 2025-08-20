HT Auto
Hero Glamour X: 5 key highlights of the new 125cc entrant

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Aug 2025, 18:05 pm
  • Hero MotoCorp’s new Glamour X 125 brings segment-first features like ride-by-wire, cruise control, and low-battery kick-start to the 125cc commuter segment.

The Hero Glamour X tops the charts in terms of features against its rivals.
The Hero Glamour X tops the charts in terms of features against its rivals.

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the new Glamour X in India, priced at 89,999 for the Drum variant and 99,999 for the Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour has been one of Hero’s most popular 125cc motorcycles since its debut in 2005, and the new Glamour X is now bringing with it a blend of design updates, fresh technology, and segment-first features.


With these updates, the Hero Glamour X 125 will compete with other feature-rich 125cc motorcycles like the Honda SP125, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar NS125, where it aims to stand out by offering more technology at a competitive price point. Here are the five key highlights of the newly launched motorcycle:

1 Low-battery kick start

The Glamour X gets a new AERA (Advanced Electronic Ride Assist) Tech, which combines a smart solenoid valve, a ride-by-wire throttle and an ECU which controls it all. This gives the motorbike a low battery kick start functionality, which Hero claims is a world-first, ensuring the bike can still be started even if the battery is weak, enhancing convenience and reliability for daily commuters.

2 Cruise control and riding modes

Not just this, but these new tech inclusions give the bike multiple segment-first features like cruise control for effortless highway rides. There are also three riding modes offered on the Glamour X, including Eco, Road and Power with distinct ECU maps for adaptability. Additionally, there is a panic brake alert that warns other road users during sudden braking by turning on the hazard lights.

3 Bold and modern styling

The styling has been refreshed with a more muscular stance, sculpted bodywork, and Hero’s signature ‘H’ LED lighting package, including a full LED headlamp and tail-lamp. The bike also gets a new multi-colour LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, distance-to-empty readout, and gear position indicator.

4 Engine

At the core is a 124.7cc Sprint-EBT engine that makes 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm. Hero has tuned the cam profile and gearing for quicker throttle response, while a balancer shaft and silent cam chain help in cutting down vibrations, promising a smoother ride in city traffic as well as longer runs.

5 Comfort and practicality

Daily usability remains a big focus. The Glamour X offers a wide handlebar, upright seating, 790 mm seat height, and 170 mm ground clearance. For the pillion, there is now a larger seat with more cushioning and a grab rail. Practical elements include an under-seat storage box that can hold small essentials, and a 2A Type-C USB charger for phones and gadgets.

6 Our take

The Hero Glamour X 125 clearly aims to push the boundaries of what a commuter motorcycle in the 125cc class can offer. Its pricing also competes well against rivals like the Honda SP125 and TVS Raider. Whether buyers will be interested in the extra tech against a slightly more reliable but old functionality remains to be determined. For those seeking a commuter that combines practicality with modern features, the Glamour X 125 stands out as one of the most advanced options currently available in its class.

First Published Date: 20 Aug 2025, 18:05 pm IST
