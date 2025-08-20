Hero Glamour X: 5 key highlights of the new 125cc entrant

Hero MotoCorp recently introduced the new Glamour X in India, priced at ₹89,999 for the Drum variant and ₹99,999 for the Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Glamour has been one of Hero’s most popular 125cc motorcycles since its debut in 2005, and the new Glamour X is now bringing with it a blend of design updates, fresh technology, and segment-first features.



With these updates, the Hero Glamour X 125 will compete with other feature-rich 125cc motorcycles like the Honda SP125, TVS Raider, and Bajaj Pulsar NS125, where it aims to stand out by offering more technology at a competitive price point. Here are the five key highlights of the newly launched motorcycle: