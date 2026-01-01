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Glamour XPriceMileageSpecifications
Hero Glamour X Front Right View
1/10
Hero Glamour X Headlight View
2/10
Hero Glamour X Engine View
3/10
Hero Glamour X Stand View
4/10
Hero Glamour X Front Tyre View
5/10
Hero Glamour X Taillight View
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6/10

Hero Glamour X ABS

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.16 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Hero Glamour X Key Specs
Engine124.7 cc
View all Glamour X specs and features

Glamour X ABS

Glamour X ABS Prices

The Glamour X ABS, is listed at ₹1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Glamour X ABS Mileage

All variants of the Glamour X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glamour X ABS Colours

The Glamour X ABS is available in 6 colour options: Black Pearl Red, Black Teal Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Metallic Silver, Metallic Nexus Blue, Matt Axis Grey.

Glamour X ABS Engine and Transmission

The Glamour X ABS is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.

Glamour X ABS vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glamour X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.

Glamour X ABS Specs & Features

The Glamour X ABS has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Windscreen, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch and Hazard Light Switch.

Hero Glamour X ABS Price

Glamour X ABS

₹1.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,01,000
RTO
8,080
Insurance
6,695
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,15,775
EMI@2,488/mo
Add to Compare
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Hero Glamour X ABS Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2045 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Height
1126 mm
Kerb Weight
127 kg
Width
796 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Single Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.5 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.5 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
124.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke
Clutch
Wet Type, Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic (Dia. 30)
Rear Suspension
5-Step Adjustable Hydraulic Shock Absorbers 73.5 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 4 Ah
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Average Fuel Economy Indicator
Yes
Windscreen
Yes
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Underseat storage
Yes
Idle Stop/Start
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Distance To Empty
Yes
Seat Type
Single
Multi-function Lock
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Riding Modes
Eco,Road,Power
Exhaust Heat Shield
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Daytime Running Lamps
Yes
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
Hero Glamour X ABS EMI
EMI2,240 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
1,04,197
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
1,04,197
Interest Amount
30,179
Payable Amount
1,34,376

Hero Glamour X other Variants

Glamour X Drum

₹1.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
88,517
RTO
7,081
Insurance
6,429
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,02,027
EMI@2,193/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
Close

Glamour X Disc

₹1.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
96,836
RTO
7,746
Insurance
6,606
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,11,188
EMI@2,390/mo
Add to Compare
55 offers Available
View breakup

Hero Glamour X Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

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84,448 - 90,000
Glamour XvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Hero Splendor Plus

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77,557 - 80,331
+2
Glamour XvsSplendor Plus
Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

Hero Splendor Plus XTEC

81,283 - 84,326
Glamour XvsSplendor Plus XTEC
Hero Passion Plus

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+3
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Bajaj Pulsar 125

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Glamour XvsFreedom

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