|Engine
|124.7 cc
The Glamour X ABS, is listed at ₹1.16 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glamour X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glamour X ABS is available in 6 colour options: Black Pearl Red, Black Teal Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Metallic Silver, Metallic Nexus Blue, Matt Axis Grey.
The Glamour X ABS is powered by a 124.7 cc engine.
In the Glamour X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹84.45 Thousands - 90 Thousands or the Hero Splendor Plus priced between ₹77.56 Thousands - 80.33 Thousands.
The Glamour X ABS has Low Fuel Indicator, Average Fuel Economy Indicator, Windscreen, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Underseat storage, Idle Stop/Start, Kill Switch and Hazard Light Switch.