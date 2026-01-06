hamburger icon
Hero Glamour X Specifications

Hero Glamour X starting price is Rs. 82,967 in India. Hero Glamour X is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 124.7 cc engine. Hero Glamour X mileage is 65 kmpl.
82,967 - 92,186*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Hero Glamour X Specs

Hero Glamour X comes with 125 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Glamour X starts at Rs. 82,967 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour X sits in the Commuter

Hero Glamour X Specifications and Features

Disc
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Length
2045 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Kerb Weight
127 kg
Height
1126 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
796 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front: 80/100-18" TL, Rear: 100/80-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.5 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
AIR COOLED, 4S
Clutch
WET TYPE, MULTI-PLATE
Starting
Kick Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
52.4 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-STEP ADJUSTABLE HYDRAULIC SHOCK ABSORBERS 73.5 mm
Front Suspension
TELESCOPIC (DIA. 30, STROKE-105 mm)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Panic Brake Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah
Tail Light
Bulb
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Hero Glamour X User Reviews & Ratings

4.5
2 Ratings & Reviews
1 & aboverating star
0
2 & aboverating star
0
3 & aboverating star
0
4 & aboverating star
1
5 ratingrating star
1
Write a Review
Super Mileage Bike
It’s a great bike with excellent mileage. The Glamour X 125 offers superb fuel efficiency and an attractive design, making it one of the best choices in its segment.
By: Sangu (Jan 6, 2026)
Read full ReviewRead Arrow
Read all ReviewsRead Arrow

Hero Glamour X Variants & Price List

Hero Glamour X price starts at ₹ 82,967 and goes up to ₹ 92,186 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour X comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour X's top variant is Disc

82,967*
125 cc
11.5 PS
92,186*
125 cc
11.5 PS
*Disclaimer:The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

