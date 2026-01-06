Hero Glamour X comes with 125 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Glamour X starts at Rs. 82,967 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Hero Glamour X sits in the Commuter Bikes segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
|1 & above
0
|2 & above
0
|3 & above
0
|4 & above
1
|5 rating
1
Hero Glamour X price starts at ₹ 82,967 and goes up to ₹ 92,186 (Ex-showroom). Hero Glamour X comes in 2 variants. Hero Glamour X's top variant is Disc
₹82,967*
125 cc
11.5 PS
₹92,186*
125 cc
11.5 PS
Popular Hero Bikes
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
Latest Bikes in India 2026
Popular Bikes in India 2026
Upcoming Bikes in India 2026