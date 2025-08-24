HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Hero Glamour X 125 Vs Hero Glamour: Here's What Extra Cash Gets You

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Here's what extra cash gets you

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2025, 13:00 pm
Follow us on:
Follow us on:

The Glamour X 125 is priced at 89,999 for the drum variant and 99,999 for the disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The regular Glamour is priced lower at 87,198 for the drum and 91,198 for the disc model.

Hero Glamour X 125
The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between ₹90,000 and ₹1 lakh
Hero Glamour X 125
The Hero Glamour X 125 is priced between ₹90,000 and ₹1 lakh
View Personalised Offers on
Hero Glamour X arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers

Hero MotoCorp has added another model to its commuter motorcycle portfolio with the introduction of the Glamour X 125, a variant of the Glamour series. The standard Glamour continues alongside this model but the X125 brings a new level of design, performance calibration, and technology changes. The launch marks Hero's move to consolidate its standing in the extremely competitive 125 cc commuter segment.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Design differences

The Glamour X 125 gets a more sharp and modern design over the regular Glamour. It comes with a new headlamp design, dark visor, and new tank shrouds with aggressive 'X' graphics. It gets an updated rear styling too with a design inspired from bigger Hero motorcycles in the tail-lamps, providing it with a more modern look. In contrast, the standard Glamour continues with a simpler, more utilitarian design language that prioritises function over styling.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Hero Glamour X (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour X
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹89,999
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour Xtec (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour XTEC
Engine Icon124.7 cc Mileage Icon63 kmpl
₹90,498
Compare
View Offers
Hero Glamour (HT Auto photo)
Hero Glamour
Engine Icon125 cc Mileage Icon65 kmpl
₹84,698
Compare
View Offers
Hero Lectro Winn-x (HT Auto photo)
Hero Lectro WINN-X
MaxSpeed Icon25 kmph
₹49,999
Compare
View Offers
Hero Destini 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Destini 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon59 kmpl
₹80,450
Compare
View Offers
Hero Xoom 125 (HT Auto photo)
Hero Xoom 125
Engine Icon124.6 cc Mileage Icon50.5 kmpl
₹86,900
Compare
View Offers

Also Read : Hero Glamour X 125 first ride review: Setting new benchark in the segment

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a 124.7 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, but the Glamour X 125 benefits from revised tuning. It produces around 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, slightly higher than the standard Glamour’s 10.68 bhp and 10.4 Nm.

The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking options remain similar, with drum or disc at the front and drum at the rear. Both motorcycles ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Features

One of the main differentiators between the two models lies in the equipment list. The Glamour X 125 introduces features such as ride-by-wire throttle, three riding modes (Eco, Road and Power), cruise control, and a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The display supports turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and even panic-brake warnings. The lighting setup is all-LED, and an automatic headlamp function has also been added. The standard Glamour, by comparison, comes with a semi-digital console, halogen lighting, and does not offer ride modes or cruise control.

Also Read : Hero Glamour X 125 vs rivals: Price and specifications compared

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Price

The Glamour X 125 is priced at 89,999 for the drum variant and 99,999 for the disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The regular Glamour is priced lower at 87,198 for the drum and 91,198 for the disc model. The approximately 3,000 difference between the two models makes the Glamour X 125 a premium version in the same commuter class.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2025, 13:00 pm IST
TAGS: hero motocorp hero glamour hero glamour x 125

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.