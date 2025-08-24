Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Here's what extra cash gets you

Hero MotoCorp has added another model to its commuter motorcycle portfolio with the introduction of the Glamour X 125 , a variant of the Glamour series. The standard Glamour continues alongside this model but the X125 brings a new level of design, performance calibration, and technology changes. The launch marks Hero's move to consolidate its standing in the extremely competitive 125 cc commuter segment.

The Glamour X 125 is priced at ₹ 89,999 for the drum variant and ₹ 99,999 for the disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi). The regular Glamour is priced lower at ₹ 87,198 for the drum and ₹ 91,198 for the disc model.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Design differences

The Glamour X 125 gets a more sharp and modern design over the regular Glamour. It comes with a new headlamp design, dark visor, and new tank shrouds with aggressive 'X' graphics. It gets an updated rear styling too with a design inspired from bigger Hero motorcycles in the tail-lamps, providing it with a more modern look. In contrast, the standard Glamour continues with a simpler, more utilitarian design language that prioritises function over styling.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Specs

Both motorcycles are powered by a 124.7 cc, air-cooled single-cylinder engine, but the Glamour X 125 benefits from revised tuning. It produces around 11.4 bhp at 8,250 rpm and 10.5 Nm at 6,500 rpm, slightly higher than the standard Glamour’s 10.68 bhp and 10.4 Nm.

The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at the front and twin shocks at the rear, while braking options remain similar, with drum or disc at the front and drum at the rear. Both motorcycles ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Features

One of the main differentiators between the two models lies in the equipment list. The Glamour X 125 introduces features such as ride-by-wire throttle, three riding modes (Eco, Road and Power), cruise control, and a full-colour TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity.

The display supports turn-by-turn navigation, call and message alerts, and even panic-brake warnings. The lighting setup is all-LED, and an automatic headlamp function has also been added. The standard Glamour, by comparison, comes with a semi-digital console, halogen lighting, and does not offer ride modes or cruise control.

Hero Glamour X 125 vs Hero Glamour: Price

