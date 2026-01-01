hamburger icon
Hero Glamour X Front Right View
1/10
Hero Glamour X Headlight View
2/10
Hero Glamour X Model Name View
3/10
Hero Glamour X Seat View
4/10
Hero Glamour X Stand View
5/10
Hero Glamour X Suspension View
6/10

Hero Glamour X Drum

96,656*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Hero Glamour X Key Specs
Engine125 cc
Glamour X Drum

Glamour X Drum Prices

The Glamour X Drum, is listed at ₹96,656 (ex-showroom).

Glamour X Drum Mileage

All variants of the Glamour X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Glamour X Drum Colours

The Glamour X Drum is available in 5 colour options: Black Pearl Red, Black Teal Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Metallic Silver, Metallic Nexus Blue.

Glamour X Drum Engine and Transmission

The Glamour X Drum is powered by a 125 cc engine.

Glamour X Drum vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Glamour X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹86.13 Thousands - 90.03 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar 125 priced between ₹85.68 Thousands - 91.61 Thousands.

Glamour X Drum Specs & Features

The Glamour X Drum has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Hero Glamour X Drum Price

Glamour X Drum

₹ 96,656*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,967
RTO
6,937
Insurance
6,752
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,656
EMI@2,078/mo
Hero Glamour X Drum Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
10 L
Length
2045 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1267 mm
Additional Storage
Yes
Kerb Weight
125.5 kg
Height
1126 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
796 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Tyre Size
Front: 80/100-18" TL, Rear: 100/80-18
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
105 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
11.5 PS @ 8250 rpm
Stroke
57.8 mm
Max Torque
10.4 Nm @6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
AIR COOLED, 4S
Clutch
WET TYPE, MULTI-PLATE
Starting
Kick Start Only
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
52.4 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
5-STEP ADJUSTABLE HYDRAULIC SHOCK ABSORBERS 73.5 mm
Front Suspension
TELESCOPIC (DIA. 30, STROKE-105 mm)

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
i3s Technology
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Underseat storage
Yes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Digital
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Panic Brake Alert
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes

Electricals

Battery Capacity
12 V/ 4 Ah
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Hero Glamour X Drum EMI
EMI1,870 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
86,990
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
86,990
Interest Amount
25,195
Payable Amount
1,12,185

Hero Glamour X other Variants

Glamour X Disc

₹1.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
92,186
RTO
7,675
Insurance
6,929
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,06,790
EMI@2,295/mo
Hero Glamour X Alternatives

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

Hero Super Splendor XTEC

86,128 - 90,028Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour XvsSuper Splendor XTEC
Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

85,677 - 91,610Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour XvsPulsar 125
Honda Shine

Honda Shine

80,852 - 86,211Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour XvsShine
Honda Livo

Honda Livo

81,651 - 85,651Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour XvsLivo
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

80,852 - 85,211Ex-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Glamour XvsShine 125

