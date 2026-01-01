|Engine
|125 cc
The Glamour X Drum, is listed at ₹96,656 (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Glamour X offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Glamour X Drum is available in 5 colour options: Black Pearl Red, Black Teal Blue, Candy Blazing Red, Matt Metallic Silver, Metallic Nexus Blue.
The Glamour X Drum is powered by a 125 cc engine.
In the Glamour X's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Hero Super Splendor XTEC priced between ₹86.13 Thousands - 90.03 Thousands or the Bajaj Pulsar 125 priced between ₹85.68 Thousands - 91.61 Thousands.
The Glamour X Drum has Riding Modes, Low Fuel Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Clock, i3s Technology, Underseat storage, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.