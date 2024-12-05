Bajaj Freedom CNG bike price cut can save you this much

Bajaj Auto has reduced the price of the Freedom 125 motorcycle, world's first bike to be powered by CNG. The two-wheeler manufacturer has implemented a price cut of up to ₹10,000 on the Freedom CNG motorcycle within five months of its launch in India. Bajaj had launched the Freedom CNG bike in July this year at a starting price of ₹95,000 (ex-showroom). It promises to cut running costs of a motorcycle by up to 50 per cent compared to its ICE versions.

Bajaj Auto has already sold more than 35,000 units of the Freedom 125 CNG bikes since its launch. According to reports, the two-wheeler manufacturer has despatched nearly 80,000 units of the CNG motorcycle to dealers in the. last five months. Bajaj Auto has not given any official reason behind the decision to reduce prices of the Freedom motorcycle. However, it is likely that the manufacturer is trying to clear pending inventory of the models manufactured in this calender year.

Bajaj Freedom CNG bike price cut: How much can you save?

The price cut on the Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG motorcycle has reduced the cost of the entry-level variant Drum. The bike is offered in three variants - Drum, Drum LED and Disk LED. The price of the first two variants have been reduced. The Drum variant has seen a price cut of about ₹5,000 which has brought down the cost to ₹90,000 (ex-showroom). The bigger price cut has been implemented on the Drum LED variant which has been reduced by around ₹10,000. The price of this variant has gone down from ₹1.05 lakh (ex-showroom) to ₹95,000.

Bajaj Freedom 125: Engine, CNG mileage

The Freedom 125 CNG bike comes powered by a 125 cc conventional petrol engine paired to a CNG tank placed under the seat. The 2 kg CNG tank along with a 2-litre petrol tank makes it slightly heavier than other 125 cc offerings. The engine can generate 9.4 bhp and 9.7 Nm of peak torque.

Bajaj says the Freedom 125 lowers operating costs by up to 50 per cent compared to conventional 125 cc petrol motorcycles. The manufacturer claims the mileage of the CNG bike is 102 km/kg while running on CNG and 64 kmpl while running on petrol. Bajaj claims the Freedom 125 can run up to 200 km on CNG alone, while the petrol tank adds 130 km for a total range of 330 km.

