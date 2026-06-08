5 bikes I would buy if I were upgrading from Hero Splendor

If I were upgrading from a Hero Splendor today, these are the five motorcycles I would seriously consider.

The Hero Splendor has been the go-to motorcycle for millions of Indians thanks to its reliability, fuel efficiency and low running costs. However, there comes a point when many owners start looking for something more powerful, feature-rich or stylish while still retaining everyday usability.

1 Honda SP125 Engine 123.94 cc Mileage 63 kmpl Power 10.87 PS View Offers View More Details The Honda SP125 is perhaps the most logical step up from a Splendor. It retains the commuter-friendly nature of the Hero but adds a larger 123.94 cc engine, better refinement and a more premium feel. The motorcycle is also among the most fuel-efficient 125cc bikes on sale, with a claimed mileage of around 63 kmpl. What makes the SP125 appealing is its balance. It is comfortable, easy to ride in city traffic and offers enough performance for occasional highway runs without compromising efficiency.

2 TVS Raider 125 Engine 124.8 cc Mileage 71.94 kmpl Power 11.38 PS View Offers View More Details For riders who want something more youthful and feature-packed, the TVS Raider 125 is an excellent choice. Powered by a 124.8 cc engine producing 11.2 bhp, it offers noticeably better performance than a Splendor while maintaining respectable fuel efficiency. The Raider stands out with its sporty styling, fully digital instrumentation and riding modes. It feels like a modern commuter designed for younger buyers who want practicality without sacrificing fun.

3 Hero Xtreme 125R Engine 124.7 cc Mileage 66 kmpl Power 11.55 PS View Offers View More Details If styling and handling are high on your priority list, the Hero Xtreme 125R deserves attention. Its 124.7 cc engine produces 11.4 bhp and the motorcycle combines sporty looks with impressive mileage figures of around 66 kmpl. The Xtreme 125R is one of the sharpest-looking motorcycles in the segment and feels like a genuine upgrade from the conservative design of the Splendor. It is ideal for commuters who want their daily ride to have a bit more character.

4 Bajaj Pulsar 125 Engine 124 cc Mileage 51.46 Power 8,500 PS View Offers View More Details The Pulsar name continues to hold strong appeal among Indian riders, and the Pulsar 125 remains one of the most affordable ways to enter the Pulsar family. Its 124.4 cc engine develops around 11.6 bhp, offering a significant performance jump over the Splendor. While mileage is lower than the Splendor's, the Pulsar compensates with a larger motorcycle feel, muscular styling and stronger road presence. It is a great option for riders looking to move beyond basic commuting.

5 Bajaj Freedom 125 Engine 125 cc Mileage 65 kmpl Power 9.5 PS View Offers View More Details The Bajaj Freedom 125 is one of the most interesting motorcycles currently on sale in India. As the world's first CNG-powered motorcycle, it offers exceptionally low running costs while delivering the familiarity of a commuter motorcycle. Powered by a 125 cc engine that can run on both CNG and petrol, it is aimed at riders who cover long distances every day. For a Splendor owner, the Freedom 125 represents an upgrade in terms of features, comfort and technology without significantly increasing fuel expenses. It also offers a larger fuel range thanks to its dual-fuel setup, making it an attractive option for daily commuters.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: