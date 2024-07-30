HT Auto
Bajaj Freedom Specifications

Bajaj Freedom starting price is Rs. 95,000 in India. Bajaj Freedom is available in 3 variant and 5 colours. Powered by a 125 cc engine. Bajaj Freedom mileage is 65 kmpl.
95,000 - 1.1 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Available Colours
Available Colours

Bajaj Freedom Specs

Bajaj Freedom comes with 125 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Freedom starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Bajaj Freedom sits in the Commuter Bikes segment

Bajaj Freedom Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
Disc LED
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Kerb Weight
147 kg
Fuel Capacity
2 L
Saddle Height
825 mm
Ground Clearance
170 mm
Wheelbase
1340 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-90/80 -17 Rear :-120/70-16
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Drum
Range
330 km
Max Speed
93.4 kmph
Max Power
9.5 PS @ 8000 rpm
Max Torque
9.7 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
125 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol andCNG
Engine Type
4 Stroke, Air cooled
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Electric Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Emission Type
bs6
Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock Absorber
Front Suspension
Telescopic Fork
Speedometer
Digital
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Additional Features
Fuel Type - CNG and Petrol, Range - 330 km (CNG - 200 km + Petrol - 130 km), Top Speed - 90.5 kmph with CNG and 93.4 kmph with Petrol, Throttle Control
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Bajaj Freedom Alternatives

Bajaj Pulsar 125

Bajaj Pulsar 125

81,843 - 94,957
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

86,467 - 90,567
UPCOMING
Bajaj Pulsar N125

Bajaj Pulsar N125

90,000 - 1 Lakhs
Bajaj Pulsar 150

Bajaj Pulsar 150

1.14 - 1.15 Lakhs
Honda Unicorn

Honda Unicorn

1.11 Lakhs
Hero Super Splendor

Hero Super Splendor

80,848 - 88,328
Bajaj Freedom News

The Bajaj Freedom 125 will be available across 77 towns in the next two weeks as the brand has accelerated its expansion plans for the CNG bike
High demand for Bajaj Freedom 125 CNG, to be sold in 77 towns before August 15
30 Jul 2024
The Freedom 125 could be the start of a new segment entirely and Bajaj certainly has the first mover advantage with a rather capable product
Bajaj Freedom 125: A test case for India's CNG ambitions
29 Jul 2024
The Bajaj Freedom 125 promises a running cost of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 per kilometre.
Buying Bajaj Freedom 125? Here's how to squeeze optimum fuel economy from it
24 Jul 2024
Both the Bajaj Freedom 125 and the TVS Raider 125 get powered by a 125cc air cooled engine
Bajaj Freedom 125 vs TVS Raider 125: Which 125cc bike to go for
22 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom 125 can seamlessly shift between petrol and CNG.
Bajaj Freedom bookings open nationwide, deliveries begin
18 Jul 2024
Bajaj Freedom Variants & Price List

Bajaj Freedom price starts at ₹ 95,000 and goes up to ₹ 1.1 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Bajaj Freedom comes in 3 variants. Bajaj Freedom's top variant is Disc LED.

Drum
95,000*
125 cc
9.5 PS
Drum LED
1.05 Lakhs*
125 cc
9.5 PS
Disc LED
1.1 Lakhs*
125 cc
9.5 PS
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

