Here are five bikes that offer the best mileage, from Bajaj Freedom to Hero Splendor Plus

For Indian consumers, fuel efficiency is a key factor when purchasing a motorcycle. Whether you’re a commuter navigating crowded city streets or a long-distance traveler a bike with excellent fuel efficiency can prove to be of the best value for your money and reduce frequent fuel stops. Here are five of the best mileage bikes in India currently renowned for their mileage and reliability.

1 Bajaj Freedom 125 Bajaj Freedom 125 is one of the recently launched two-wheelers in the country. it is also the world's first-ever CNG motorbike and starts at ₹89,997 and goes up to 1.09 lakhs (both ex-showroom) for the top-spec model. The Bajaj Freedom gets a 125 cc engine and gets twin fuel tanks for CNG and Petrol. This engine produces 9.3 bhp and it claims to run at just ₹1 per km with its ability to run on a cleaner and more affordable fuel. The motorcycle features all-LED lighting, mono-linked rear suspension and other modern features. The Bajaj Freedom offers a fuel efficiency of 65 kmpl.

2 TVS Star City Plus The TVS Star City Plus starts at ₹75,541 and costs up to ₹78,541 (both ex-showroom). It gets Ecothrust fuel injection (ETFi) technology which claims to improve the fuel economy of the motorcycle by 15 per cent. This bike also comes with an LED headlamp and comes in five different shades. The engine on the Star City Plus is 110 cc and it makes 8 bhp at 7,350 rpm. The torque on offer is 8.7 Nm at 4,500 rpm and the fuel economy of the motorbike is 86 kmpl (claimed).

3 Bajaj Platina 110 The Bajaj Platina 110 features Bajaj's DTS-i engine with a 115 cc capacity which produces 8.4 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 9.8 Nm torque at 5,000 rpm. It is one of the more affordable options in the market coming only in one variant at a price of ₹71,354 (ex-showroom). It features LED DRLs, hand guards, wide footpegs and a 5-speed gearbox. The fuel efficiency of the Bajaj Platina 110 is claimed to be 70 kmpl.

4 Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe The Honda CD 110 Dream Deluxe like the others also gets a 110 cc engine with Japanese Enhanced Smart Power (ESP) technology. The bike gets a silent starter with ACG, combi braking with equaliser and a low maintenance seal chain. The manufacturer also offers a 3-year standard and 7-year extended warranty on the motorcycle. The CD 110 Dream Deluxe returns a fuel efficiency of 65 kmpl (claimed) and starts at ₹74,401 (ex-showroom).

5 Hero Splendor Plus One of the most popular options, the Hero Splendor Plus is also known as the king of mileage and for a good reason. This motorbike is priced starting at ₹75,441 and goes up to ₹78,286 (both ex-showroom) for the top variant. It gets a 100 cc engine and comes with i3s technology. This bike returns a claimed fuel efficiency of 80.6 kmpl.

