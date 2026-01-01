The X47 Crossover Recon, is listed at ₹3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the X47 Crossover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The X47 Crossover Recon is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.
In the X47 Crossover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.
The X47 Crossover Recon has Charging at Charging Station, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Pass Switch.