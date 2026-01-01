hamburger icon
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Right View
1/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Left View
2/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Engine View
3/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Exhaust View
4/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Front Tyre View
5/11
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Headlight View
6/11

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Recon

3.68 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
X47 Crossover Recon

X47 Crossover Recon Prices

The X47 Crossover Recon, is listed at ₹3.68 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

X47 Crossover Recon Mileage

All variants of the X47 Crossover offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

X47 Crossover Recon Colours

The X47 Crossover Recon is available in 3 colour options: Cosmic Black, Turbo Red, Stellar White.

X47 Crossover Recon Engine and Transmission

X47 Crossover Recon vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the X47 Crossover's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs or the Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 priced between ₹2.99 Lakhs - 3.99 Lakhs.

X47 Crossover Recon Specs & Features

The X47 Crossover Recon has Charging at Charging Station, Riding Modes, Low Battery Indicator, Charging at Home, Call/SMS Alerts, Internet Connectivity, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Mobile Application and Pass Switch.

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Recon Price

X47 Crossover Recon

₹3.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,49,000
Insurance
19,078
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,68,078
EMI@7,911/mo
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Recon Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Length
2060 mm
Ground Clearance
200 mm
Wheelbase
1385 mm
Kerb Weight
208 kg
Height
1220 mm
Saddle Height
820 mm
Width
867 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-110/70 - 17, Rear :-150/60 - 17
Rear Brake Diameter
230 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
323 km
Max Speed
145 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Transmission
Automatic
Starting
Push Button Start
Motor Power
30 kW
Reverse Assist
Yes
Drive Type
Belt Drive

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Rear Suspension
Monoshock - Preload Adjustable
Front Suspension
Upside-down Telescopic fork with a Diameter of 41 mm Preload Adjustable

Charging

Charging at Charging Station
Yes
Charging at Home
Yes

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Digital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Internet Connectivity
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Mobile Application
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Ride Modes - Glide | Combat | Ballistic, Standard Charger, Weather, Radar Tech, Deep Sleep, Overtake Alert, SRB7 Battery Pack, IEC 62196-6 Charging Port, Dynamic Stability Control, Park Assist, Find My X-47, Blindspot Detection
Pass Switch
Yes
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
Yes

Electricals

Battery Warranty
5 Years or 1,00,000 Km
Battery Capacity
10.3 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Recon EMI
EMI 7,120 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
3,31,270
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
3,31,270
Interest Amount
95,947
Payable Amount
4,27,217

Ultraviolette X47 Crossover other Variants

X47 Crossover Original

₹2.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,000
RTO
1,500
Insurance
19,120
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,69,620
EMI@5,795/mo
X47 Crossover Original Plus

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,99,000
Insurance
18,186
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,17,186
EMI@6,818/mo
X47 Crossover Recon Plus

₹4.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,99,000
Insurance
19,971
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,18,971
EMI@9,005/mo
X47 Crossover Desert Wing

₹4.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,49,000
Insurance
9,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
4,58,751
EMI@9,860/mo
Ultraviolette X47 Crossover Alternatives

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

Ultraviolette F77 SuperStreet

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
X47 CrossovervsF77 SuperStreet
Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2

2.99 - 3.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
X47 CrossovervsF77 Mach 2
Birla DMG

Birla DMG

2.37 - 3.05 LakhsEx-Showroom
X47 CrossovervsDMG
Joy e-bike Beast

Joy e-bike Beast

2.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
X47 CrossovervsBeast
Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

Joy e-bike Thunderbolt

2.33 LakhsEx-Showroom
