Royal Enfield begins Flying Flea C6 deliveries in Bengaluru, expands EV footprint

Royal Enfield has officially commenced deliveries of its first electric motorcycle under the Flying Flea brand, the Flying Flea C6 , in Bengaluru. The rollout marks the beginning of the company's city-by-city launch strategy for its new urban electric mobility platform.

Bengaluru becomes the first delivery city

The Flying Flea C6 is now being handed over to customers in Bengaluru, making the Karnataka capital the first city in India to receive the electric motorcycle. Royal Enfield has also put in place a dedicated ownership and service ecosystem to support the new EV.

The company has established a hub-and-spoke service network across the city. A central hub located in BTM Layout will cater to specialised service requirements, while multiple spoke centres will handle routine maintenance and service needs.

Shop-in-shop model for wider reach

To improve accessibility, Flying Flea will leverage Royal Enfield's existing dealership infrastructure by operating through a shop-in-shop format within selected Royal Enfield showrooms and service centres. The company says this approach will allow customers to access sales and aftersales support more conveniently.

Every Flying Flea C6 will also be backed by 24x7 roadside assistance as part of the ownership package.

Flying Flea's service centre in Bengaluru.

Price and colour options

The Flying Flea C6 is available in two colour options, Storm Black and Flea Green. The electric motorcycle is priced at ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom), while customers opting for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model can purchase it at an introductory price of ₹1.99 lakh.

Weight and range

The Flying Flea C6 is the lightest motorcycle that Royal Enfield produces. It weighs just 124 kg. The brand claims a top speed of 115 kmph and a range of 154 km.

Also Read : Royal Enfield Bullet 650 review: This one is all about feel

Gradual rollout planned

Royal Enfield has confirmed that the Flying Flea C6 will follow a phased, city-by-city rollout strategy rather than launching nationwide simultaneously. Bengaluru serves as the first market for deliveries, with expansion to other cities expected in the coming months.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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