Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 gets new Parachute White colour

Royal Enfield 's electric mobility brand Flying Flea has added a new colour option to its C6 electric motorcycle. Called Parachute White, the new colour joins the existing Flea Green and Storm Black options, giving buyers a third colour choice for the company's first electric motorcycle.

The new Parachute White finish gets a white body with contrasting black elements, while blue accents have been used on the seat and handlebar grips. The battery area and other exposed components continue to feature black detailing, creating a dual-tone appearance.

Importantly, this is only a cosmetic update. Royal Enfield has not made any mechanical changes to the Flying Flea C6 with the introduction of the new colour. The new colour options do look quite premium. The motorcycle continues with the same electric powertrain, battery pack and equipment as before.

Flying Flea C6 is the lightest motorcycle that Royal Enfield sells.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Battery, range and performance

The Flying Flea C6 uses a 3.91 kWh battery pack paired with a 15.4 kW electric motor that produces 60 Nm of torque. The motorcycle has a claimed IDC range of 154 km and a top speed of 115 kmph. Royal Enfield claims a 0-60 kmph acceleration time of 3.7 seconds.

One of the interesting aspects of the C6 is that it does not follow the conventional approach to electric motorcycle design. Instead of attempting to hide most of its mechanical and structural components, Royal Enfield has made them part of the motorcycle's visual identity.

The C6 gets a forged aluminium exoskeleton frame, a distinctive finned magnesium battery casing and a girder-style front suspension. The design is inspired by the original Flying Flea motorcycle from the 1940s, but has been reinterpreted using modern materials and technology.

The original Flying Flea was designed to be transported by parachute alongside airborne troops and was used during operations including the D-Day landings and Operation Market Garden.

That history has become an important part of the modern Flying Flea brand, with the C6 effectively combining the name and visual cues of the original motorcycle with an all-electric powertrain.

Designed as a technology-heavy electric motorcycle

The Flying Flea C6 also takes a different approach to instrumentation and electronics. It gets a 3.5-inch circular TFT touchscreen, which retains the round design theme while integrating modern connected features.

The motorcycle comes with features including phone-as-key functionality, navigation, wireless smartphone charging and USB-C charging. It also gets multiple riding modes, cruise control, auto-hold and a customisation system that allows riders to adjust certain riding characteristics.

Safety equipment includes lean-angle sensing ABS and traction control, with the rear ABS offering different levels of intervention. The C6 also uses a belt-drive system and an onboard charger, with Royal Enfield claiming a 20-80 per cent charging time of around 65 minutes. A full 0-100 per cent charge takes approximately 2 hours and 16 minutes under the stated conditions.

Another highlight is its weight. At 124 kg, the Flying Flea C6 is the lightest Royal Enfield motorcycle.

Also Read : Flying Flea expands retail footprint in Bengaluru

Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 price in India

The Flying Flea C6 is currently priced at ₹2.79 lakh, ex-showroom Bengaluru, including the battery. Royal Enfield also offers the motorcycle with a Battery-as-a-Service model, under which the upfront price starts at ₹1.99 lakh, with the battery subscription handled separately.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: