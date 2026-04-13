Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Review: RE’s Most Innovative and Boldest Step Yet

The Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 is not just another electric motorcycle. It is easily the most futuristic and technologically advanced machine the brand has ever built.

Inspired by the original wartime Flying Flea, this modern interpretation is designed for urban mobility. It is also the lightest Royal Enfield on sale today, tipping the scales at just 124 kg, with a claimed range of 154 km and a top speed of 115 kmph.

But the real highlight here is the sheer attention to detail and the effort Royal Enfield has put into this motorcycle.

Design, engineering and attention to detail

The exoskeleton is made up of forged aluminium. It protects the magnesium battery casing, electric motor and other electronic parts.

The Flying Flea C6 stands out instantly, and not just because it is electric. I will be honest, when I first saw images of the motorcycle, I was not a fan. It looked a bit odd. However, seeing it in person at the unveiling in Delhi, and then riding it, completely changed my perspective.

In the flesh, the C6 looks outstanding. The attention to detail is exceptional, and it turns heads for all the right reasons.

There are no visible welds anywhere on the motorcycle. Everything is bolted together, showcasing an obsessive focus on precision and engineering quality.

The rider's seat might look good, but it is not comfortable. The pillion seat is removable, and so is the rear subframe.

At the heart of the design is a forged aluminium exoskeleton frame. It protects the battery, motor and electronics while remaining light and incredibly strong. It also gives the motorcycle a completely unique identity. The magnesium-finned battery casing is another standout element. It aids cooling and looks beautifully engineered, although keeping it clean will take effort.

The girder front forks, inspired by the original Flying Flea, add both visual drama and mechanical character. You can actually see them working over bumps, which adds to the experience. The new LED headlamp looks great, though its real-world performance is still something to be tested. The round turn indicators are neatly integrated, and the tail-light sits flush with the rear fender, featuring a subtle parachute logo.

There is also an all-new switchgear setup that feels premium and is backlit, although it will take some time to get used to.

The charger is plugged into the socket that sits behind the right side panel. The battery pack gets a magnesium casing with fins.

Practicality is not its strongest suit. While it does get a removable rear seat and subframe, the magnetised bolts used here are a clever touch. There is no storage space, so you will need to carry tools and the charging cable separately. That said, Royal Enfield is working on an accessory to store the charger near the battery pack.

Riding triangle and ergonomics

The riding triangle of the Flying Flea C6 does not fall neatly into any one category, and that is both interesting and slightly confusing.

While the seat is not comfortable, the riding triangle is. In fact, it can even accommodate some of the larger frames easily. The footpegs can also be re-positioned in a forward setting to make the ergonomics a bit cruiser-like.

The foot pegs are centre-set, but they can be adjusted slightly forward, giving it a mild cruiser-like stance if needed. This flexibility helps shorter riders plant their feet more confidently at standstill. The handlebar is wide and gently curved, falling naturally into your hands and making low-speed manoeuvres easy.

However, the seat is the weak point. It is narrow, quite firm, and has a pronounced curve that makes it uncomfortable fairly quickly. Whether you are on a short commute or a slightly longer ride, it is something you notice almost immediately.

On the positive side, the bike’s lightweight nature and upright posture make it very approachable. It feels unintimidating, easy to balance, and well-suited for everyday city riding. You sit “in" the bike rather than on top of it, which adds to the sense of control at low speeds.

Tech and features

The FleaWare can run full-screen Google Maps just like we have seen on the Himalayan. The screen is also touchscreen-enabled, but the menus will take some time getting used to.

This is easily the most tech-loaded Royal Enfield yet. It gets a 3.5-inch circular touchscreen TFT display running FleaWare, which is based on Android and supports smartphone connectivity along with passcode unlock. To wake up the bike, you just press the button on the tank and put in the pass code and if you have the mobile app then it would unlock automatically with Bluetooth. Even if the phone is dead, there would be some time for which the wireless charger would be working so you can top up your phone just enough that it turns on and you can start the bike.

That said, the user interface can be slightly confusing. Not all elements are touchscreen-enabled, and navigating through menus takes some time to get used to.

Other features include a wireless charger with a Type-C port, cruise control that works from as low as 10 kmph, and hill hold assist that can be activated by pulling both brakes. Honestly, this is one feature that should ideally be automatic, especially since the system can detect inclines.

For the C6, the brand has developed an all-new LED headlamp. As of now, we do not know how it performs during the nighttime. We hope it is better than the LED headlamp that RE is using on its other bikes.

There is also hill hold control on offer. To enable it, the rider needs to hold on to both brakes for a couple of seconds. It works just fine, but I would have preferred if it would automatically turn on just like on the Ather scooters. We know that the Flying Flea can detect incline so I guess this is something that Royal Enfield can work upon. You also get lean angle-sensitive ABS and traction control, along with a promise of 7 years of software updates and security patches.

One of the more interesting features is the bi-directional crawl mode. You do not need to switch between forward and reverse. Simply twist the throttle in the desired direction and the bike moves accordingly.

There is also a smart system that senses rider weight and incline to maintain consistent torque delivery, making slow-speed riding smoother and more controlled.

Battery, charging and performance

The C6 uses a belt drive system. There are skinny tyres that are specifically developed for the motorcycle. The alloy wheels and even the saree guard look quite good.

The Flying Flea C6 is built around a 3.91 kWh battery paired with an integrated motor and controller.

Key specs:

Peak power: 15 kW

Continuous power: 8 kW

Torque: 60 Nm

On paper, the numbers may not seem extraordinary, but in real-world riding, the C6 feels quick and responsive. Twist the throttle, and it moves instantly, with strong acceleration available at almost any speed.

There is a slight jerkiness when pulling away from a standstill, but once you are moving, the power delivery smoothens out significantly.

It uses a belt drive with a dual-stage transmission and offers up to 6 kW of regenerative braking. You can even twist the throttle in the opposite direction to increase regen. However, full regenerative braking is currently available only when the battery is below 80 per cent.

The C6 does not have any welds. Everything is bolted together. The motorcycle looks absolutely stunning in person.

Charging is fairly convenient:

2.2 kW onboard charger

20 to 80 per cent in about 65 minutes

Roughly 1 km added per minute

There are three charging modes: Rapid, Standard, and Trickle. These allow you to adjust charging speed depending on the power source, which is particularly useful when you are unsure about the outlet quality. The charger cable will come with the bike; it will have a length of 5 metres. The brand will sell two other cables, which will have a length of 2 metres, and there will be another one with a length of 10 metres.

Ride and handling

This is where the Flying Flea truly shines.

At just 124 kg, it feels incredibly light and agile. It is built for the city and thrives in urban environments. The 19-inch front and rear wheels, paired with slim tyres, help it roll easily and improve efficiency as well as manoeuvrability.

The braking setup, with controls mounted on the handlebar, feels unconventional at first but becomes intuitive quickly. The braking performance itself is strong and confidence-inspiring.

The girder forks at the front and monoshock at the rear do a commendable job. Unlike some of the firmer Royal Enfield motorcycles, the C6 feels compliant and absorbs bumps well, maintaining composure over rough roads.

Overall, it feels lively, easy to flick through traffic, and surprisingly enjoyable around corners, all while keeping the ride comfortable.

Riding modes

The Flying Flea C6 offers five riding modes:

City: Predictable throttle, highest regen, top speed limited to 80 kmph

Rain: Softer throttle, maximum safety intervention, lowest regen

Highway: Smooth throttle, no regen, highest top speed

Sport: Maximum performance with minimal intervention, 95 per cent of power available

Custom: Fully configurable with control over power delivery, regen braking, regen coasting, ABS, and traction control, 100 per cent of power available

This wide range of modes allows the bike to adapt to different riding conditions and preferences.

Verdict

At ₹2.79 lakh ex-showroom, the Flying Flea C6 is not trying to be a conventional electric motorcycle. It is a statement piece.

It combines heritage-inspired design with cutting-edge engineering, packs in a serious amount of technology, and focuses on being a lightweight, city-friendly machine. There are no direct rivals at the moment, and Royal Enfield has effectively carved out a new niche.

Yes, there are minor issues like the slightly jerky initial throttle response, the uncomfortable seat and a few other bugs, but these feel like areas that can be improved.

What you get in return is something genuinely fresh, innovative, and unlike anything else on the road today. Even if you are not planning to buy one, this is a motorcycle you should experience at least once.

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

First Published Date: