Ultraviolette CEO Narayan Subramaniam rides and reacts to the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6

Royal Enfield’s first electric motorcycle, the Flying Flea C6, is drawing attention not just for the brand’s EV debut but also for the reactions it is generating from industry figures. One of the latest voices to weigh in is Narayan Subramaniam, CEO of Ultraviolette Automotive, who recently rode the bike and shared his thoughts publicly.

Subramaniam posted a video on Instagram after riding the Flying Flea C6 through Jayanagar. In his comments, he described Royal Enfield’s move into electric motorcycles as a practical step toward the future. He also said the bike felt lively and easy to use in city traffic, while still retaining the character associated with the Royal Enfield name.

Also Read : Ultraviolette F77 vs Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6: Similar pricing, different offerings

Competition in EVs

The Ultraviolette chief also welcomed the growing competition in the electric motorcycle market. According to him, different brands bringing different ideas to the segment will help speed up innovation and make the future of electric motorcycles more interesting. He also congratulated Siddhartha Lal and the Royal Enfield team for their first electric two-wheeler.

What the Flying Flea C6 offers

The Flying Flea C6 is powered by a 15.4 kW electric motor, which works out to about 20 bhp. It uses a 3.91 kWh battery pack and is claimed to go from 0 to 60 kmph in 3.7 seconds. Royal Enfield says the motorcycle can reach a top speed of 115 kmph and offers a claimed IDC range of 154 km. The battery can be charged from 20 per cent to 80 per cent in about 65 minutes using the onboard charger.

Also Read : Eyeing the Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6? Here's everything to know about it

Features and pricing

Royal Enfield has equipped the C6 with all-LED lighting, Google-based onboard navigation, wireless phone charging, cornering ABS, traction control and ride modes such as Sport and Individual. The Individual mode allows riders to adjust traction control, ABS intervention and throttle response to suit their preference.

Prices for the Flying Flea C6 start at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with the BaaS option. Buyers who want to pay the full amount upfront without BaaS will need to spend ₹2.79 lakh (ex-showroom).

Check out Upcoming EV Bikes in India.

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