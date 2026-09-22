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HONDA CB350C

₹2 - 2.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Honda CB350C Price:

Honda CB350C is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Honda CB350C?

The Honda CB350C is available in 3 variants - STD, DLX, Special Edition.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.36 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C rivals are Honda CB350, Honda Hness CB350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

What is the mileage of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C comes with a mileage of 42.17 kmpl (Company claimed).

Honda CB350C Key Specs

  • Engine iconEngine
    348.36 cc
  • Mileage iconMileage
    42.17 kmpl
  • Power iconPower
    21.07 ps
  • Speed iconSpeed
    125 kmph
  • MaxTorque iconMax Torque
    29.5 Nm
  • KerbWeight iconKerb Weight
    186 kg
View All CB350C SpecsView specs icon

Honda CB350C Variants

Honda CB350C price starts at ₹ 2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.05 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Honda CB350C comes in 3 variants. Honda CB350C's top variant is Special Edition.
3 Variants Available
CB350C STD
₹2 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 kmph
CB350C DLX
₹2.03 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 kmph
CB350C Special Edition
₹2.05 Lakhs*
348.36 cc
125 kmph
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.
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Honda CB350C comparison with similar Bikes

BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
BIKEIMAGEEX-SHOWROOM PRICEUSER RATINGSENGINEPOWERTORQUEBODY TYPEKERB WEIGHTLENGTHFRONT BRAKEREAR BRAKEWHEEL TYPECOMPARISON
Honda CB350C
Honda CB350C image
Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards-348.36 cc21.07 PS29.5 NmCruiser Bikes186 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloy
Honda CB350Honda CB350 imageRs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
4.4403
348.36 cc21.07 PS29.4 NmCruiser Bikes187 kg2207 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350CVSCB350
Honda Hness CB350Honda Hness CB350 imageRs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
4.95
348.36 cc21.07 PS30 NmCruiser Bikes181 kg2163 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350CVSHness CB350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 imageRs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
4.41259
349 cc20.4 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2110 mmDiscDiscAlloyCB350CVSBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350Royal Enfield Classic 350 imageRs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
4.4271
349 cc20.21 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes195 kg2145 mmDiscDiscSpokeCB350CVSClassic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 imageRs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
4.4102
349 cc20.48 PS27 NmCruiser Bikes197 kg2130 mmDiscDiscSpokeCB350CVSGoan Classic 350
Jawa 42 FJJawa 42 FJ imageRs. 2.02 LakhsOnwards
4.94
334 cc29.17 PS29.62 NmCruiser Bikes184 kg-DiscDiscAlloyCB350CVS42 FJ

Honda CB350C Images

Honda CB350C Image 1

Honda CB350C Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.95 - 2 Lakhs
CB350CvsCB350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
CB350CvsHness CB350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
CB350CvsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
CB350CvsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
CB350CvsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
CB350CvsMeteor 350

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 Honda CB350C Related News

Honda CB350C Specifications and Features

Max Power21.07 PS
Body TypeCruiser Bikes
Max Torque29.5 Nm
Charging PointYes
Mileage42.17 kmpl
TransmissionManual
Traction ControlYes
HeadlightLED
Engine348.36 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Max Speed125 kmph
View all CB350C specs and features

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