Honda CB350C Key Specs
- Engine348.36 cc
- Mileage42.17 kmpl
- Power21.07 ps
- Speed125 kmph
- Max Torque29.5 Nm
- Kerb Weight186 kg
Honda CB350C is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.
The Honda CB350C is available in 3 variants - STD, DLX, Special Edition.
Honda CB350C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.36 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.
Honda CB350C rivals are Honda CB350, Honda Hness CB350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350.
Honda CB350C comes with a mileage of 42.17 kmpl (Company claimed).
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|BIKE
|IMAGE
|EX-SHOWROOM PRICE
|USER RATINGS
|ENGINE
|POWER
|TORQUE
|BODY TYPE
|KERB WEIGHT
|LENGTH
|FRONT BRAKE
|REAR BRAKE
|WHEEL TYPE
|COMPARISON
|Honda CB350C
|Rs. 2 LakhsOnwards
|-
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.5 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|186 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|Honda CB350
|Rs. 1.95 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|29.4 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|187 kg
|2207 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350CVSCB350
|Honda Hness CB350
|Rs. 1.92 LakhsOnwards
|348.36 cc
|21.07 PS
|30 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|181 kg
|2163 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350CVSHness CB350
|Royal Enfield Bullet 350
|Rs. 1.64 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.4 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2110 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350CVSBullet 350
|Royal Enfield Classic 350
|Rs. 1.87 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.21 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|195 kg
|2145 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|CB350CVSClassic 350
|Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350
|Rs. 2.18 LakhsOnwards
|349 cc
|20.48 PS
|27 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|197 kg
|2130 mm
|Disc
|Disc
|Spoke
|CB350CVSGoan Classic 350
|Jawa 42 FJ
|Rs. 2.02 LakhsOnwards
|334 cc
|29.17 PS
|29.62 Nm
|Cruiser Bikes
|184 kg
|-
|Disc
|Disc
|Alloy
|CB350CVS42 FJ
|Max Power
|21.07 PS
|Body Type
|Cruiser Bikes
|Max Torque
|29.5 Nm
|Charging Point
|Yes
|Mileage
|42.17 kmpl
|Transmission
|Manual
|Traction Control
|Yes
|Headlight
|LED
|Engine
|348.36 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Max Speed
|125 kmph
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