Honda CB350C Price:

Honda CB350C is priced between Rs. 2 - 2.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom Delhi), depending on the variant selected.

How many variants are there for Honda CB350C?

The Honda CB350C is available in 3 variants - STD, DLX, Special Edition.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C comes in petrol engine options, comes with 348.36 cc engine, and features a Cruiser Bikes body type.

Which are the major rivals of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C rivals are Honda CB350, Honda Hness CB350, Royal Enfield Bullet 350 , Royal Enfield Classic 350, Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350, Royal Enfield Meteor 350.

What is the mileage of Honda CB350C?

Honda CB350C comes with a mileage of 42.17 kmpl (Company claimed).