|Engine
|348.36 cc
The CB350C DLX, is listed at ₹2.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the CB350C offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The CB350C DLX is available in 7 colour options: Dlx Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dlx Mat Dune Brown, Dlx Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Dlx Pearl Igneous Black, Dlx Rebel Red Metallic, Mat Dune Brown Special Edition, Red Metallic Special Edition.
The CB350C DLX is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.
In the CB350C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Honda Hness CB350 priced between ₹1.92 Lakhs - 1.97 Lakhs.
The CB350C DLX has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Hazard Light Switch and Rear Footpegs.