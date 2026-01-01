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CB350CPriceMileageSpecifications
Honda CB350C Front Right View
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Honda CB350C Front Left View
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Honda CB350C STD

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2.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Honda CB350C Key Specs
Engine348.36 cc
View all CB350C specs and features

CB350C STD

CB350C STD Prices

The CB350C STD, is listed at ₹2.28 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

CB350C STD Mileage

All variants of the CB350C offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

CB350C STD Colours

The CB350C STD is available in 7 colour options: Dlx Mat Axis Grey Metallic, Dlx Mat Dune Brown, Dlx Pearl Deep Ground Grey, Dlx Pearl Igneous Black, Dlx Rebel Red Metallic, Mat Dune Brown Special Edition, Red Metallic Special Edition.

CB350C STD Engine and Transmission

The CB350C STD is powered by a 348.36 cc engine.

CB350C STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the CB350C's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Honda CB350 priced between ₹1.95 Lakhs - 2 Lakhs or the Honda Hness CB350 priced between ₹1.92 Lakhs - 1.97 Lakhs.

CB350C STD Specs & Features

The CB350C STD has Low Fuel Indicator, Malfunction Indicator, Immobilizer, Clock, Service Due Indicator, Pillion Seat, Pillion Grab Rail, Kill Switch, Rear Footpegs and Hazard Light Switch.

Honda CB350C STD Price

CB350C STD

₹2.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,00,300
RTO
16,024
Insurance
12,058
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,28,382
EMI@4,909/mo
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Honda CB350C STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Tank Reserve Capacity
3 L
Fuel Capacity
15.2 L
Length
2207 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Wheelbase
1441 mm
Kerb Weight
186 kg
Height
1110 mm
Width
788 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Front Caliper
2 Piston
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Tyre Size
Front :-100/90-19, Rear :-130/70-18
Rear Caliper
1 Piston
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
125 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
21.07 PS @ 5500 rpm
Stroke
90.519 mm
Max Torque
29.5 Nm @ 3000 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Spark Plugs
1 Per Cylinder
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
348.36 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI Engine
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Shift Pattern
1 Down 4 Up
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
70 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Hydraulic, Twin Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 6AH
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED
Vehicle Warranty
3 Years or 42,000 Km

Features and Safety

Pass Beam Switch
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Malfunction Indicator
Yes
Immobilizer
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Service Due Indicator
Yes
Pillion Seat
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Pillion Grab Rail
Yes
Tripmeter
Digital
Kill Switch
Yes
Rear Footpegs
Yes
Hazard Light Switch
Yes
Seat Type
Split
Gear Position Indicator
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Honda CB350C STD EMI
EMI4,418 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,05,543
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,05,543
Interest Amount
59,532
Payable Amount
2,65,075

Honda CB350C other Variants

CB350C DLX

₹2.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,02,700
RTO
16,216
Insurance
12,099
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,31,015
EMI@4,965/mo
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Close

CB350C Special Edition

₹2.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,04,700
RTO
16,376
Insurance
12,132
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,33,208
EMI@5,013/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Honda CB350C Alternatives

Honda CB350

Honda CB350

1.95 - 2 Lakhs
+1
CB350CvsCB350
Honda Hness CB350

Honda Hness CB350

1.92 - 1.97 Lakhs
CB350CvsHness CB350
Royal Enfield Bullet 350

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

1.64 - 2.08 Lakhs
+2
CB350CvsBullet 350
Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

2.18 - 2.21 Lakhs
CB350CvsGoan Classic 350
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
+4
CB350CvsClassic 350
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
CB350CvsMeteor 350

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